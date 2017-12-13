Hermosa Beach About Town

Toy Drive

Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach celebrate another season of giving this Saturday at the wrapping party of the 25th Annual Beach Cities Toy Drive. The wrapping party switches between Hermosa and Manhattan each year, and this year will take place at the Hermosas Beach Community Center from 11 a.m. until wrapping is finished. Attendees are encouraged to bring scissors and extra wrapping paper. The toy drive has been collecting toys all month long, and more are still being accepted. Those still looking to donate can drop off toys at any of the police or fire stations in the two towns, Plaza Bank in Manhattan Beach, Manhattan Beach City Hall, or bring them to the wrapping party.

Once wrapped, the toys will be delivered to local charities, including the Richstone Family Center, the 1736 Family Crisis Center, and the Harbor-UCLA Child Crisis Center.

For more information, contact Sam Edgerton at (310) 937-2066.

Menorah Lighting

The annual community menorah lighting will take place this Sunday afternoon at Pier Plaza. Along with the menorah lighting, the event, which starts at 3 p.m., will feature games for kids, a performance by pop singer Yehuda Glantz and, of course, hot latkes.