Hermosa Beach About Town

For the birds

The South Bay Bird Society will host its annual fundraiser this Sunday at the Kiwanis Club, 2025 Valley Drive. The silent auction will begin at 1 p.m., and previews will last till 1:30 p.m. General bidding will start at 2 p.m. and run till 3:30 p.m. Over 250 gift baskets and items will be available to bid on. Complimentary food and drink will be available courtesy Lisa’s Bon Appetit, and musician Carla D will be singing holiday classics. For more information, visit sobaybirdosc.com.

Santa’s sleigh ride

Santa and his reindeer will be making their way through the streets of Hermosa Beach next week. The sleigh will course through Hermosa on Tuesday and Thursday, departing from City Hall at 6 p.m. and finishing at 8:30 p.m. on both nights. On Tuesday, it will head down Pier Avenue, south on Hermosa Avenue, past South Park, and then up Fifth Street into East Hermosa, finishing on Golden Avenue. On Thursday, it will visit North Hermosa before heading west to The Strand where it will ride ‘till Second Street before returning to the station.

The sleigh ride is sponsored by the Hermosa Beach Police Department and Beach Coast Insurance.