Hermosa Beach About Town

Toy Drive

Greenbelt restaurant on Pier Plaza is hosting a holiday gift drive next Tuesday evening. The restaurant is working with MEND, a Los Angeles-based anti-poverty group, and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. will accept toys, as well as blankets, canned food, and clothing. An extended Happy Hour will be offered to those who donate, and there will also be a raffle.

Altered meeting schedule

The City Council will host its only regular meeting in December on Wednesday at 7 p.m. next week in City Council Chambers. The next evening at 6 p.m. and also at City Council Chambers, a brief meeting will commemorate the rotation of the ceremonial mayor position. Current mayor pro tem Jeff Duclos will take over from Mayor Justin Massey, while recently re-elected Councilmember Stacey Armato will take over as Mayor pro tem.

Sand Snowman contest

Hermosa’s annual Sand Snowman contest takes place next Saturday morning on the north side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. To register, contact the Community Resources Department at (310) 318-0280.