Hermosa Beach about town

Sidewalk festival

The Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau hosts its annual Holiday Sidewalk Festival downtown this weekend. The event, which runs Friday evening through Sunday, marks the kickoff for the annual holiday shopping season. Retailers will put their wares outside and offer discounts to customers. Downtown restaurants will also offer specials. Some businesses will have activities for children, and there will be live music at locations throughout downtown.

EIR Available

The Environmental Impact Report for North School reconstruction is now available for comment by the public. A public meeting to take comments will be held on Nov. 27, and comments can be submitted in writing until Jan. 2 The document is available on the district’s website at: http://www.hbcsd.org/District/25531-Untitled.html

Hall of Fame Ceremony

The annual California Beach Volleyball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place this Friday evening at the Hermosa Beach Community Center. The 2017 inductees are John Valley, Rose Duncan, Gail Castro and announcer Paul Sunderland. The ceremony will also honor the partnership of Sinjin Smith and Randy Stoklos, and five-time Manhattan Beach Open winner Mike Bright, who passed away in September. The event will be preceded by a Happy Hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Hermosa Museum. Tickets are $10, and all proceeds will go to support the Hermosa Beach Historical Society. Tickets can be purchased online at CBVA’s website.