Hermosa Beach about town

Latest mural honors city lifeguards

Redondo Beach artist Joanna Garel’s 20-foot tall, 30-foot long mural celebrating beach lifeguards was unveiled last Wednesday evening on the side of Mediterraneo restaurant in downtown Hermosa Beach. The mural is the seventh to be commissioned over the past seven years by the non-profit Hermosa Beach Murals Project, which plans to complete at least three more.

Garel is a Toronto native. She came to the South Bay 20 years ago in pursuit of an acting career and took up painting just three years ago. Her mural depicts two lifeguards against a bright yellow sky, rowing a dory through steep waves as another lifeguard watches over them from a lifeguard tower.

All seven murals are on walls donated by property owners and funded through donations.

Previous murals document the old downtown, beach cottages, beach swimsuits, surfing, jazz and, last year, beach volleyball. For more information about the Hermosa Beach Murals visit HermosaMurals.org.

Healing by prayer

“Finding God, finding faith” is the title of a talk to be given by Christian Science teacher Michelle Nanouche on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. at the historic First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 1547 Manhattan Ave., Hermosa Beach. Nanouche will recount her crisis of faith when her husband suddenly died. “It wasn’t that I questioned God’s existence… But I did question God’s all-goodness… I was angry,” she recalled. At her talk, she will discuss how her faith enabled her to “break through restrictive beliefs to discover what is real and true.”

Namouche was a Christian Science Nurse for 10 years before changing her focus from nursing care to the practice of Christian Science healing through prayer.