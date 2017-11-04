Hermosa Beach about town

Dancing for a cure

Breast cancer survivors and medical personnel from Torrance Memorial Medical Center gathered at a Hermosa Beach dance studio last week and learned a few moves that might help keep cancer from returning. Torrance Memorial’s seventh annual “Dance or Bust” went down Friday morning at You Can Dance Studio on Aviation Boulevard. The studio, co-owned by Anna Trebunskaya, a professional dancer who has worked on “Dancing with the Stars,” and her mother Irina, hosts the event each October. “Dance or Bust” is intended to highlight the importance of early detection through screening, as well as the role that activities like dancing can play in aiding survivors.

Dr. Patricia Sacks, a radiologist at Torrance Memorial and the director of the hospital’s Vasek and Anna Polak Breast Diagnostic Center, said breast cancer death rates declined 40 percent between 1989 and 2015. She credited increased availability of mammograms, and the use of new breast tomography, which produces three-dimensional images to provide an even more accurate result. And for those diagnosed, events like Dance or Bust are part of a slate of offerings that help make surviving more bearable.

“Women get a lot from the support of others. This is about celebrating the hard work of getting here, and the psychosocial part of wellness,” Sacks said.

Matt Mancuso, an instructor at You Can Dance, also emphasized the importance of staying positive for survivors. He shared the story of his mother, a cancer survivor who attended the event.

“The best thing we can do is celebrate life: focus on your future, on what’s coming next,” Mancuso said.

Historical Society Gala

The Hermosa Beach Historical Society will host its annual “Dancing through the Decades” gala at St. Cross Episcopal Church this Saturday night. The event, which raises money for the Hermosa Beach Museum, will have a 1940s, World War II theme. Men are encouraged to wear vintage suits or military uniforms, while women can wear period dresses or factory gear in honor of “Rosie the Riveter.” Feast on Bottle Inn favorites from Christina Mishev and Hilary Condren. Uncorked ( Kathy Knoll) and King Harbor Brewery (Tom Dunbabin) are providing libations and desserts are from Sugar Dayne Cookies, Manhattan Bread and Bagel, Java Man and Boccato’s.6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $85 at hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.

Upcoming study session

The Hermosa Beach City Council will host a study session devoted to crisis and emergency preparedness communication plans next Thursday. The session will begin at 6 p.m. in City Council chambers.