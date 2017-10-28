Hermosa Beach about town

Museum gala celebrates 1940s

A World War II officer’s field car, on loan from the Automobile and Driving Museum in El Segundo, will set the 1940s Hollywood Canteen theme for the Hermosa Beach Historical Museum’s annual Dancing through the Decades gala, on Saturday, November 4 at St. Cross Church. The Mira Costa High School jazz band and the Ray Riddle Orchestra will perform. The Bottle Inn will cater and Uncorked and King Harbor Brewery will contribute the libations. Desserts will be courtesy of Boccato’s, Sugar Dayne and Manhattan Bread and Bagel.

All beach city residents are invited. Guests are encouraged, but not required to wear period clothing. Proceeds benefit the museum. St. Cross Episcopal Church is located at 1818 Monterey Blvd. in Hermosa Beach. Tickets are $85 at HermosaBeachHistoricalSociety.org.

Mural unveiling

The latest entry in the Hermosa Beach Mural project will be unveiled next Wednesday in a celebration at Laurel Tavern on Hermosa Avenue. Local artist Joanna Garel has been working on the mural, located across from Laurel Tavern on a wall off Pier Plaza, for more than a month. The mural, which honors Hermosa’s lifeguards, is the seventh in a planned series of 10. The celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $100 and can be purchased at

http://www.hermosamurals.org.