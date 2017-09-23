Hermosa Beach about town

Sister City week

Hermosa Beach will honor the city’s 50-year sister-city relationship with Loreto, Mexico with a celebration this Sunday. The event begins at 2 p.m. at Pier Plaza, and will feature live folklorico dancing and music, and will conclude with the dedication of a new statue commemorating Loreto Plaza. KTLA meteorologist Vera Jimenez will serve as emcee. A VIP party will follow at American Junkie. Tickets are $35. To purchase them, go to www.hbsister-city.org

Council Candidate debate

Seven candidates for three seats on the Hermosa Beach City Council will square off in a debate Wednesday night. The debate, hosted by the Hermosa Beach Neighborhood Association and moderated by Al Benson, will take place in City Council Chambers and will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. At least two other debates are planned for next month.

‘Glow’ ride

A bike ride to raise funds for cystic fibrosis will begin at the Hermosa Pier this Saturday Evening.

The Glow Ride for Cystic Fibrosis, presented by the Claire’s Place Foundation, will begin at 6 p.m. Riders will go from the Hermosa Pier to the Manhattan Pier and back. Lights for bike riders will be available from Hermosa Cyclery. To sign up, go to: https://www.crowdrise.com/glowride2017.