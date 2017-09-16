Hermosa Beach About Town

Beach cleanup

Hermosa Beach will serve as one of the hosts for Heal the Bay’s annual Coastal Cleanup Day this Saturday. The event begins at 9 a.m. at the north side of the Hermosa Beach Pier and runs until noon. The annual beach scrubbing brings together thousands of volunteers to more than 50 different beaches, parks, and watersheds throughout Southern California. Last year’s effort removed an estimated 18.3 million pounds of trash. To register, go to: healthebay.org/event/coastal-cleanup-day-2017/

Garden Club

The Hermosa Beach Garden Club will celebrate its 60th Anniversary Wednesday with a presentation by Mike Garcia, a horticulturalist and the founder of Enviroscape. The meeting begins Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Clark Building on Valley Drive.

Film screening

Rotary clubs of South Bay will screen “Winds of Freedom,” a documentary on the history of war and how lasting peace might be achieved, Thursday night. 7:30 p.m. at the Community Center Theater on Pier Ave. A Q&A with actors including Sy Richardson, of “Repo Man” and “Colors,” and Tom Hallick will follow the film.

Dog license renewal

New city dog tags for 2017-18 will become available starting Friday. New licenses may be purchased at the city cashier’s office or mailed to City Hall. Dogs must have an up to date rabies certification; a rabies clinic will be held Oct. 5 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Clark Field. To avoid an added fee, payment for all dog licenses must be submitted by Oct. 31.

Mariachi Night

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church will host it’s annual Mariachi Night this Sunday starting at 6 p.m. The event will feature food and live mariachi music. To purchase tickets, visit the church at 440 Massey Street.