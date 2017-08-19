Hermosa Beach About Town

PLAN Hermosa set for vote

The Hermosa Beach City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday evening on whether to adopt its revised General Plan and Local Coastal Program. The documents, known together as PLAN Hermosa, have been in the works for the last four years, and are master planning tools that will guide city ordinances for coming generations. Although much of the plan has passed through the vetting process without comment, segments on sustainability and historic preservation generated significant public concern. The document on which council members will vote Tuesday mostly deferred to public sentiment in removing the more controversial aspects.

The public hearing will take place at the regularly scheduled council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in City Council chambers. Copies of the plan are available for review at the city’s Community Development Department, Library, and Community Center, and on the city’s web site at: http://www.hermosabch.org/index.aspx?page=767

Shredding event

Waste hauler Athens Services will host a free document shredding event Saturday morning.

Residents can bring as many sheets of paper as they desire, but are asked to remove any binder clips before handing over the material. The paper will be shredded on site and then recycled. The event begins in the City Hall parking lot at 8 a.m. and runs ‘till 1 p.m.

Taste at the beach

The Hermosa Beach Kiwanis will host its 9th annual Taste@the Beach this Sunday. The event takes place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Community Center, and features fine wine, craft beer and food from local restaurants. Tickets are $55. Proceeds go to the Friendship Foundation, a South Bay nonprofit that provides recreational services for special needs youth.