Hermosa Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade actually held on St. Patrick’s Day

The Hermosa Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which is held on the Saturday closest to St. Patrick’s Day, was actually held on St. Patrick’s Day this year, which may explain why attendance and entries were at an all time high. The 24th Annual St. Pat’s Parade was sponsored by the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and is a cross between the Rose Bowl Parade, with marching bands and the LAPD Emerald Bagpipers, and the Do Dah Parade with the ever popular Budweiser Precision Hand Truck Team and pickup trucks painted green with poster paint civic leaders and rock n roll bands.