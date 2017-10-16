Advertisement
 Kevin Cody  

Hermosa Beach Pumpkins in the Park Parade

Rachael and Tom Thompson, with daughters Vivian, 4, and Natalie, 7, of Torrance at the Hermosa Beach Friends of the Library Pumpkins in the Park day

The Hermosa Beach Friends of the Park jump started Halloween on Saturday, October 14 with its 11th Annual Pumpkins in the park festival at Edith Rodaway Friendship Park. The day included a costume parade, face painting, Rotarian hotdogs and free pumpkins. For more information about Friends of the Park visit hbfop.org.

Photos by Laura Leventhal and Kevin Cody

