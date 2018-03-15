Hermosa Beach Police Beat

City agrees to ‘Barcycle’ ban

Hermosa Beach will prohibit four-wheeled pedicabs from operating in the city, likely resulting in an end to the “Beach Barcycle” that occasionally transported revelers through the city’s downtown.

City councilmembers tentatively agreed to a resolution Tuesday night changing the city’s municipal code to prohibit four-wheeled pedicabs. Three-wheeled pedicabs, which are typically smaller, will still be allowed. Community Services Manager Georgia Moe said that the Hermosa Beach Police Department had been considering the code modifications for some time in response to complaints about noise and rowdy behavior from residents.

The Beach Barcycle began operations in 2011. Owner Frank Congine said that his business has never been cited by the city, and operates without incident elsewhere in California, including Santa Monica, as well as other states. He said that Hermosa had never approached him about complaints and that he found out about the ban about 24 hours before the meeting.

“The fact that this recommendation has moved to this level, in the absence of any previous citations, violations, or even operational discussions to address any complaints (none of which we have ever been notified of) is quite alarming,” Congine wrote in a letter to the council.

A final vote on the ordinance is set for the council’s March 27 meeting.