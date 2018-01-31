Hermosa Beach Police Beat

Apartment burglary

A thief broke into an apartment in South Hermosa earlier this month and stole thousands of dollars worth of goods while its tenant was on vacation. The theft occurred at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Monterey Boulevard, sometime between Jan. 11 and Jan. 14, police said. The victim, a woman, told police that the thief made off with some $7,000 worth of property.

Appliances taken

Unknown suspects broke into a construction site in South Hermosa earlier this month and took appliances that had yet to be hooked up to the house. The burglary occurred sometime between Jan. 12 and Jan. 15 from a lot in the 900 block of Ardmore Avenue, police said.

Thieves and pests

A man broke into an East Hermosa house being fumigated and stole items belonging to the home’s residents, police said. The theft occurred sometime between the afternoon of Jan. 16 and the evening of Jan. 18 from a home in the 1900 block of Rhodes Avenue. The thief cuts a hole in the fumigation tent, entered the garage through the hole, and then the rest of the home through the garage.