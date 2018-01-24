Hermosa Beach Police Beat

North School site vandalized

Unknown suspects broke into the gated construction site at North School earlier this month and damaged several classrooms. The break-in at the campus, which sits on 25th Street west of Valley Park, is believed to have occurred between Chrismas Eve and Jan. 4, police said. The vandals broke windows and sprayed fire extinguishers in multiple classrooms.

The Hermosa Beach City School District is currently preparing an Environmental Impact Report for the reconstruction of North, a former district school proposed to be reopened by the 2019-20 school year.