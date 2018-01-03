Hermosa Beach Police Beat

Burglary arrest yields stun gun

Police investigating a burglary in North Hermosa detained multiple suspects last month, including one allegedly in possession of an electric stun device. The incident began about 4 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 21, according to police reports. In the course of investigating a reported burglary, HBPD officers were eventually summoned to a residence just over the border with Manhattan Beach, in the 800 block of Duncan Avenue. In the vicinity of the residence, they found multiple suspects in possession of burglary tools. A search of one of the suspects, whom police said was a felon, turned up the stun gun and ammunition.

Funny money pass foiled

A man attempted to pass an allegedly counterfeit $100 bill at multiple downtown businesses last month, and fled the area after police were called to investigate, police said. According to police reports, the suspect attempted to use the bill to make change at a business in the 800 block of Hermosa Avenue about 8 p.m. on Dec. 27. After being rejected at the first business, the man tried again at another establishment nearby, which also refused the bill. The second business told the man that the police were coming, and the suspect fled the scene in a waiting vehicle containing two other people.