Hermosa Beach Police Beat

Social media fight

One person was punched in the face in downtown Hermosa last Saturday in what police say was an argument started over a social media posting. The incident occurred about 10 p.m. on December 2 on Pier Plaza. Police have identified the suspect in the attack.

Blank check

A suspect took a blank check from a checkbook earlier this week and cashed it to the tune of more than $3,000, according to police reports. The theft occurred about 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Monterey Boulevard. The thief took check no. 97 out of the victim’s Chase Bank checkbook, and apparently forged the owner’s signature to cash the check for $3,826. It was not immediately clear why the suspect chose that figure.

Tires damaged

The tires of two cars parked in South Hermosa were damaged last month by an unknown suspect. The incidents were reported on Nov. 23, Thanksgiving, in the 400 block of Ardmore Avenue, the first about 3 p.m., the second about 10 p.m. In both cases, the two passenger side tires were damaged. Police have no suspects.