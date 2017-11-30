Hermosa Beach Police Beat

Woman assaulted in home

An unknown suspect broke into a home in South Hermosa last week and sexually assaulted a woman living there, according to police reports. The incident occurred about 9 p.m. on Nov. 22 at a home in the 900 block of Monterey Boulevard. The suspect entered the residence and punched a male resident of the home before sexually assaulting the woman. No further information was immediately available.

Glass window shattered

The glass window of a business in downtown Hermosa was shattered this week after a suspect apparently punched the window with brass knuckles, according to police reports. The incident occurred about midnight on the morning of Nov. 26. The suspect struck the window of a business at the intersection of Hermosa Avenue and 11th Street. Punching the window caused about $400 in damage.

Goods were taken from car

An unknown suspect stole more than $1,000 in miscellaneous items from an unlocked car in East Hermosa last week, according to police reports. The theft occurred about 10 p.m. on Nov. 24. The victim had left the car unlocked and parked in the 900 block of 16th Street. The thief took various items from the car, with a total value of $1,258, police said.