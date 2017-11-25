Hermosa Beach Police Beat

Business burgled

An unknown suspect broke into a business in downtown Hermosa earlier this month and left with a grab bag of goods, including wine and a computer. The incident took place sometime between 10 p.m. Nov. 13 and 11:45 a.m. Nov. 14 from a business in the 800 block of Hermosa Avenue, according to police reports. It is not clear how the suspect obtained entrance to the business. In another incident from the previous month, and the unknown suspect broke into a business and stole three cases of wine from a business on the same block.

Bicycle switch

An unknown suspect broke into a garage of a South Hermosa home and stole a bicycle earlier this month, but not before leaving behind a different bike. The theft occurred sometime on the morning of Nov. 13, according to police reports. The suspect entered an open garage at a residence in the 600 block of Palm Drive and took a locked bicycle from the garage. Police found a different bicycle that did not belong to the victim in the garage when investigating, but it is not clear if it is a bike that the thief arrived on.