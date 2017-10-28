Hermosa Beach police beat

Jewels go out doggy door

An unknown suspect or multiple suspects stole more than $30,000 worth of jewelry from a home in east Hermosa earlier this month, apparently entering and exiting the home through a doggie door. The incident occurred about 7 p.m. Oct. 13th at a residence in the 1200 block of 8th Street, near the border with Redondo Beach on Reynolds Lane, police said. At least one suspect got into the home’s backyard, then entered the house itself through the doggy door on the door facing the backyard. Police reports described the stolen goods as “miscellaneous jewelry.”

Delivery driver not welcome

A driver was battered by dropped off goods in East Hermosa last week in an apparent case of delivery gone wrong, police said. The incident occurred about 10 p.m. Oct. 18 on the 1100 block of Prospect Avenue, near Aviation Boulevard. According to police reports, the driver dropped off a package at a residence that was the package’s appropriate destination. The person at the residence responded by throwing the package at the delivery driver. It was not immediately clear what the errant package contained.