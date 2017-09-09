Hermosa Beach Police Beat

Stolen cars

Multiple vehicle thefts late last month resulted in the arrest of several suspects, the recovery of one vehicle, and the destruction of another. The first theft occurred the evening of Aug. 22nd. A man had parked his car in the 3100 block of Hermosa Avenue with the key fob left inside. The owner of the car returned to the street after briefly stepping away, and witnessed a suspect enter the car and drive away. The vehicle was later located by the Hawthorne Police Department using the LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery system, and the suspect was arrested.

The second theft occurred the afternoon of Aug. 25. A vehicle was taken from an underground parking garage in the 2300 block of Hermosa Avenue. A security camera captured the theft. The vehicle was found abandoned and vandalized in Los Angeles. Hermosa officers recognized the suspects from the video in the parking garage and arrested them on suspicion of auto theft.

Furniture no impediment

Hermosa residents are urged to prevent an easy crime of opportunity by locking their bikes. Less commonly advised, but just as important is to lock them to something secure. Thieves took advantage of this oversight last month by stealing a collection of bicycles that had been locked to a chair secured on the front patio, taking both the bicycles and the patio furniture. The theft occurred Aug. 22 or the early morning of Aug. 23, from the front of a residence in the 300 block of 31st Street, a walk-street block between Manhattan Avenue and Morningside Drive.