 Added on January 20, 2018  Kevin Cody  

Hermosa Beach Pier jumper ticketed after catching big wave

Andrew Ryan leaps from the Hermosa pier as a Lifeguard approaches.

Photos by Dean Lofgren

Hermosa Beach surfer Andrew Ryan jumped off the south side of the Hermosa Beach pier Friday morning to avoid the impossible task of paddling out. The north swell at the pier was double overhead and there were no lulls between sets. Ryan went over the pier rail just as a Los Angeles County lifeguard approached him to warn it is illegal to jump from the pier.

Ryan, who was riding a board shaped by his dad Pat Ryan of ET Surf, was in the water for about 20 minutes when he caught a right breaking bomb and made one turn before the wave closed out. When he reached the beach lifeguards and Hermosa police greeted him with a citation. ER

