Hermosa Beach Pier lit up to celebrate 2028 Olympics

The Hermosa Beach pier was lit up in rainbow colors Tuesday and Wednesday evenings to celebrate the awarding of the 2028 Olympic Games to the City of Los Angeles. Paul Khane of 24 Productions, who helped set up the lights, said similar lights were installed on the Santa Monica and Venice piers and at the Getty Museum. Installation of the lights, which resembled the colored pillars at LAX designed by Ted Tokio Tanaka, was commissioned by the Los Angeles Olympic Committee. There was no reference to the Olympics on the pier, leaving viewers to guess the purpose of the temporary lights. Photo by Kevin Cody