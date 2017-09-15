Hermosa Beach man in critical condition after apparent suicide attempt on PCH

A Hermosa Beach man in his early 20s was in critical condition after what police are describing as a possible suicide attempt inside his car on Pacific Coast Highway in Hermosa Beach yesterday afternoon.

According to police, the apparent suicide attempt followed a family dispute at the man’s home. Officers were summoned to a residence in North Hermosa about 4:15 p.m by a call about a verbal or possibly physical dispute, Higgins said. When the police arrived, the man’s younger brother said the two had had a disagreement, and that the older brother had left in his car, a white Kia Forte.

The brother told the police officers that his brother had mentioned having a firearm, but that the brother did not say anything about suicide, Higgins said.

An officer in an unmarked car spotted a Kia matching the description given police at the intersection of Artesia and PCH, Higgins said. The officer turned on his siren, and the Kia quickly pulled over on the southbound side of the 2300 block of PCH about 4:25 p.m., according to Higgins.

Shortly after pulling over, while the officer in the unmarked car was waiting for backup, the man in the white Kia fired a single gunshot to his head with a .40 caliber pistol.

About a dozen people working nearby offices gathered at the scene Thursday afternoon. Witnesses said officers cut the man out of his car seat belt and began CPR. The southbound side of PCH near the intersection with Artesia was closed to traffic for about 30 minutes while officers investigated the incident.

The Hermosa Beach Fire Department transported the man to an area hospital where, as of 9 a.m. Friday morning, he remained in critical condition, Higgins said.

HBPD officers began interviewing members of the man’s family yesterday, and will continue conducting follow-up interviews today. The case seems “relatively clear cut,” Higgins said, so there are no plans to bring in deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to assist with the investigation.