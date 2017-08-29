Beach Cities Sports: Beach volleyball, rowing and more

Beach Volleyball: The CBVA will be holding its California Cup State Champions tournaments Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3. In Hermosa Beach, the $1,500 Men’s and Women’s Open and Coed B tournaments take place Saturday followed Men’s AA, Women’s AA and Coed A competition on Sunday. At Manhattan Beach, Saturday’s action includes Men’s and Women’s A, Unrated divisions. On Sunday, Men’s and Women’s B and Coed AAA and Unrated tournaments take place. For more information, visit cbva.com.

Elie Beach Volleyball hosts Fall Ball Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 5 – Oct. 26 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Marine Avenue in Manhattan Beach. $65 per clinic with discounts for five or more. Club season tryouts for girls in grades 6-8 (youth) and 9-12 (high school) will be held at Marine Avenue courts Sundays Sept. 10 and 17 from 9-11 a.m. $40. Visit elitebeachvolleyball.com for more information.

Volleyball: Manhattan Beach Surf Volleyball Club holds tryouts for boys ages 12-18 Friday through Sunday, Sept. 8-10 at American Martyrs Gym, 624 15th St., Manhattan Beach. $30. For more information and times for each age group, visit mbsurfvb.com.

Fundraising: The third annual “Row for a Reason” will be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16 at Body One Fitness, 201 Herondo St. in Redondo Beach, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday Proceeds go to Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. Each $50 donation ensures a half hour time slot. To register visit rowforareason.org. For more information email info@rowforareason.org or call 310-379-5425.

Lawn Bowling: The Hermosa Beach Lawn Bowling Club held the John Clark Memorial 2 Wood Mixed Triples Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 26 with home teams placing second and third. The Santa Anita team of Marinko Tudor/Alan Ngo/Denise French captured the title overtaking the Hermosa Beach teams of Pauline Renshaw/Barbara Clark/John Simpson and George Renshaw/Kevin White/Deborah White.