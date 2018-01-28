Advertisement
Hermosa Beach Historical Society hosts Easy Reader photo exhibit

Exhibit photographers Ken Pagliaro, Brad Jacobson, John Post, Chris Miller, Robi Hutas, Ray Vidal and Kevin Cody. Photo by Beverly BairdAn exhibit of photos by Easy Reader staff and contributing photographers is on display through November at the Hermosa Beach Historical Society. The show is hosted by the Hermosa Historical Society and curated by museum curator Bradley Peacock. An opening reception was held on Friday. Sponsors included La Playita, King Harbor Brewery and Paul’s Photo.

 

