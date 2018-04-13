Hermosa Beach Fish Shop: Best of the Beach 2018 Seafood (other than sushi), Specialty Salad, Seafood Soup

Hermosa Beach Fish Shop can do no wrong when it comes to all things seafood. Our readers voted them tops when it comes to fish restaurant in general, seafood soup in particular, and also for specialty salad because their grilled fish over a salad is a hugely popular item. Fish Shop’s strategy is to put fish in just about everything but the beer, and if somebody starts making a salmon ale this is where we might expect to see it first. They go beyond other local places in variety, serving three different soups alongside a velvety clam chowder. Their seafood chowder with sausage is smooth, rich, and satisfying, and the fish shop stew – cioppino by another name — is about tomato broth goodness with seafood, celery, scallion, and a pinch of red pepper. At least a dozen kinds of fresh fish and shellfish are available, and you can get them in stews, soups, tacos, sandwiches, salads, raw, fried, in ceviche, or grilled.

Hermosa Beach Fish Shop

Plaza Hermosa

719 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach

(310) 372-3480

thefishshophermosabeach.com

Runner-up: Bluewater Grill Seafood Restaurant

665 N. Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach

(310) 318-3474

bluewatergrill.com