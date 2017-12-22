Advertisement
 Kevin Cody

Hermosa Beach Cyclery 2017 Holiday Window Lighting.

Rodney Davidson, a semi retired inventor and bicycle mechanic at Hermosa Cyclery, strung over 3,000 lights in the bike store’s windows to tell a Christmas story about Rudolph running amuck on a bicycle. Davidson’s creation won the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce’s annual Holiday Window Decoration Contest.

