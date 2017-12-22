Added on December 22, 2017 Kevin Cody Hermosa Beach , newsletter
Hermosa Beach Cyclery 2017 Holiday Window Lighting.
Rodney Davidson, a semi retired inventor and bicycle mechanic at Hermosa Cyclery, strung over 3,000 lights in the bike store’s windows to tell a Christmas story about Rudolph running amuck on a bicycle. Davidson’s creation won the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce’s annual Holiday Window Decoration Contest.
by Kevin Cody
Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com
