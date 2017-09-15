Advertisement
  Hermosa Beach City School District

Board member Vacancy Seeks Provisional Appointment
Due to the resignation of Board member Mrs. Patti Ackerman, effective August 31, 2017, the Hermosa Beach City School District Board of Trustees has taken action to appoint an eligible member of the community to fill the vacancy.  The appointment term is until November 2020.  Eligible candidates must reside in Hermosa Beach, be a minimum of 18 years old, and a registered voter.  Candidate applications are available at hbcsd.org or in the Superintendent’s office at 425 Valley Dr. (South Park), between the hours of 7:30 am to 4:00 pm.  Deadline for the submission of applications is Friday, September 29 at 4:00 pm.  All applications are subject to Public Records Act requests.

