Hermosa Beach About Town

State of the City

Hermosa’s annual State of the City address will take place Thursday night at the Beach House. The event, sponsored by the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau, will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. Mayor Jeff Duclos will deliver the address at 6:30 p.m. The rotation ceremony, in which Mayor pro tem Stacey Armato will be sworn in as mayor, will take place next week.

Shredding, compost

Hermosa residents are eligible to receive free document shredding and compost for their gardens this weekend. Athens Services, the city’s contracted waste hauler, will provide shredders to dispose of old, sensitive documents, then recycle the scraps. Those wanting compost should bring a container or plastic bag, but shovels will be provided. Because the event is limited to Hermosa residents, those wanting to participate should bring a bill from Athens or identification.

Youth art exhibit

The South Bay Artist Collective will host a show devoted to work of 16 artists this Saturday, all of whom are under age 16. “Wonder: Through the Lens of Youth” will premier at Resin Gallery on Cypress Avenue from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.