Hermosa Beach About Town

‘Hearts’ preview

Resin Gallery on Cypress Avenue will host a preview of the art available for auction at the Hearts of Hermosa Fundraiser this weekend.

Hearts of Hermosa, which takes place this Saturday night in a pop-up tent at the Community Center, is the largest annual fundraiser for the Hermosa Beach Education Foundation. Along with ticket sales, the event raises money by auctioning off donated items. Some of the items are more traditional prizes, like trips to exotic destinations, but others are works of art produced by district children through the Young at Art program.

Resin, which has long prioritized displaying art from the community’s youth, will open its doors from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday to display the works, which include fine art and photography.

As of Tuesday, there were about 20 tickets remaining for Hearts of Hermosa. To purchase a ticket, go to the Hermosa Beach Education Foundation’s web site.

March for Our Lives

The South Bay’s “March for Our Lives” will take place Saturday morning. The march will begin at 10 a.m. on the Manhattan Pier. Participants will walk along The Strand and conclude at the Hermosa Pier and noon, where there will be speeches from students and community leaders. The march, inspired by the Parkland school shooting last month, is one of dozens taking place across the country at the same, including in downtown Los Angeles, to push for enhanced gun safety legislation.

Senator Allen in town

State Senator Ben Allen will be in the South Bay this Saturday and will appear at Councilmember Hany Fangary’s Community First meeting in the afternoon. Allen will begin his day at the Manhattan Beach Public Library at 11:30 a.m., then walk down the Greenbelt before arriving at Valley Park. Allen will then remain for Fangary’s Community First meeting at 1 p.m. The meetings typically start at 2 p.m. in City Council chambers, but Fangary adjusted the time and location so that residents could meet Allen. Residents are encouraged to bring questions or thoughts about local issues, or those facing the legislature in Sacramento.

Stormwater meeting

City staff will host a community meeting next Thursday, March 29 at Hermosa’s latest stormwater infiltration project, on the Greenbelt at 2nd Street. The project, which was paid for with grants from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, uses stormwater that would otherwise flow to the ocean to irrigate plants on the path. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.