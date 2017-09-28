Hermos Beach about town

Mindfulness workshop

The Beach Cities Health District hosts a mindfulness workshop in the Community Center Thursday evening. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Techniques will be taught that reduce stress and improve performance, along with guided meditations. Some aspects of the program have been incorporated into the Hermosa Beach City School District’s award-winning “Mind-up” program, but the lessons are intended for people of all ages. To register, go to:bchdevents.bchd.org/event/mindfulness-workshop-1

Study session

The Hermosa Beach City Council hosts a study session devoted to civic facilities next week. The session will examine the current state and possible future plans for public safety buildings, City Hall, the Hermosa Beach library and more. The session will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday in City Council chambers.

Charity paddle out

A paddle out to benefit victims of recent East Coast hurricanes takes place at the Hermosa Pier this Sunday. Registration for the Not Alone Star paddle out will be on the South Side of the Pier at 8 a.m. Funds raised, as well as a portion of funds spent following the event at nearby businesses, will go to aid victims and first responders to the hurricane. For more information, visit www.notalonestar.com.