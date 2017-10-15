Mira Costa sweeps first Bay cross country meet on home course

By Randy Angel

Mira Costa’s cross country program made the most of its new on-campus course last Thursday capturing the boys and girls team titles in the first Bay League meet.

The Mustang girls narrowly defeated Redondo outscoring their rivals 30-32. Palos Verdes, who was competing without its top runner Grace Catena, finished third with 72 points and ahead of Peninsula (105).

Mira Costa had four runners finish in the top ten in the 3-mile race and was led by junior Olivia Hacohen who won the race with a time of 17 minutes, 16 seconds. Brooke Inouye finished fourth at 17:40, Cara Chittenden was sixth (17:56) and Lucy Atkinson was eighth (18:19).

Redondo turned in a strong performance also having four runners in the top ten and three of the first five.

Peyton Heiden (17:30) edged teammate Lila Copeland (17:33) who finished second and third, respectively. Molly Hastings (5th, 17:40) and Shelby Bender (9th, 18:24) helped keep the Sea Hawks close.

Peninsula’s Jessica Nye (7th, 18:16) and Palos Verdes’ McKenna (10th, 18:25) rounded out the top ten.

In boys competition, Mira Costa finished 1-2-3 with race favorite Xavier Court (15:08) defeating teammates Quinn Satow (15:16) and Cy Chittenden (15:20). Chris Shirazi (9th, 15:34) aso placed in the top ten for the Mustangs.

Mira Costa won the team title handily with 26 points, well ahead of Palos Verdes (41), Redondo (62) and Peninsula (101).

Redondo’s Benjamin Tait placed fourth at 15:21. Palos Verdes had four runners in the top ten with William Teets (5th, 15:22), Brandon Farnsworth (6th, 15:27), Wade Nygren (8th, 15:30) and Ryan Shirazi (10th, 15:36).

Peninsula was led by Kade Wong who placed seventh at 15:27.

The Bay League meet served as a tuneup for the 70th annual Brooks Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational where high school athletes will compete Saturday, Oct. 21 beginning at 7 a.m.