Added on November 26, 2017
Kevin Cody
Hermosa Beach
Gum Tree Santa raises funds for Hermosa Beach schools
Max, 6, and Adam, 9, Hegert, of Torrance, were among nearly 300 kids who visited with Santa at Gum Tree in downtown Hermosa Beach on Sunday. The annual photo event has raised over $40,000 for the Hermosa Education Foundation since its founding nine years ago by Gum Tree owner Lori Ford (left). Kendall Wallace has been Santa for all but the first year. Santa returns to Gum Tree next Sunday. Photo by Kevin Cody
Sebastian Serrano, sister Juliette and parents Bree and Manny Serrano visit with Santa Sunday afternoon at Gum Tree in downtown Hermosa Beach. Photo by Kevin Cody
by Kevin Cody
Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com
You must be logged in to post a comment Login