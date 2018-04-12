Grunions: Best of the Beach 2018 Best Sports bar food

It’s no longer unusual for bars to have great food, but Grunions has been doing it since before the word “gastropub” was on everyone’s lips. Take a gander at a copy of the printed menu from 1974 that the restaurant keeps around. Then as now, the cheesesteak was the specialty. And, at $10.25, it’s still a bargain. (It definitely got beat by the Consumer Price Index.) That’s not to say the cheesesteak hasn’t gotten some company in the intervening years. Regulars will steer you toward the carnitas tacos. They are the perfect finger food to accompany the restaurant’s highly competitive trivia night. And an ever-changing menu of daily specials provides enough variety to keep things interesting for even the most loyal of patrons.

1501 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach

(310) 545-9910

grunionssportsbarandgrill.com

Runner-up: North End Bar & Grill

2626 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach

(310) 379-5379

northendbar.com