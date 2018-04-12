Good Stuff Palos Verdes: Best of the Beach 2018 Best Servers Hannah Saint, Tadeo Gonzalez

“They’re customer oriented, they’re very accommodating, and they’re comfortable in what they do. They both have a great sense of reading customers, knowing how much they want to be engaged,” Good Stuff owner Cris Bennett said of servers Hannah Saint and Tadeo Gonzalez. He said the two exemplify the Good Stuff ideal, with friendly smiles and “the ability to multitask,” allowing them to stay calm and comfortable even when the heat is on.

Good Stuff

1286 The Strand, Hermosa Beach

(310) 374-2334

1617 S. Pacific Coast Hwy. Ste. 102 Redondo Beach

(310) 316-0262

131 W. Grand Ave., C, El Segundo

(310) 647-9997

Promenade On The Peninsula,

550 Deep Valley Dr., #151, Rolling Hills Estates

(310) 544-8000

EatGoodStuff.com