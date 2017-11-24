Going in For a Consultation With a Personal Injury Lawyer? Be Sure to Ask These 5 Questions

- Home
Beach volleyball Hall of Fame honors latest round of legends
by Ryan McDonald Rose Duncan remembered thinking that there were an awful lot of…
Trust I-Naba chef, more cheese, beer and Italian offerings, Basque and Prohibition events
Big Change In A Little Restaurant… I-Naba opened in a cubbyhole on Highland across…
The Phantom of Redondo Union
Redondo Union High School’s 101-year-old pipe organ was among the first of its…
Redondo girls fall in Division 1 volleyball regional semifinals
by Randy Angel Once again, Redondo’s girls volleyball team could not get past the…
Former Redondo hoops star Ryse Williams honored by tournament and team
by Paul Teetor O’Brey Williams knew he would never hear it again so he…
Costa’s girls team, Xavier Court make runs for State cross country title
by Randy Angel In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, Mira Costa’s…
Hermosa Beach surfer rescued after breaking neck in large Manhattan Beach swell
Bill Klauer, 34, of Hermosa Beach, was rescued by fellow surfers after being slammed to the bottom by a large wave and breaking his neck Saturday morning at First Street in Manhattan Beach. Klauer was taken to Harbor UCLA Trauma Center, where on Monday, he was listed as being in stable condition.…
Big swell rewards South Bay Boardriders Club’s patience
Saturday’s overhead, WNW swell proved the South Boardriders’ wisdom in having postponed their inaugural 2017 surf contest from two weeks ago, when the surf was flat. Even the tide, which hardly changed, and wind, which barely stirred, cooperated for the contest, moved to this past Saturday, in El Porto.…
Small surf, but plenty of it at Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta
The 13th Annual Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta attracted over 150 competitors and their families and friends for a day long contest the matched weighted, 5-surfer teams.…
The Bottle Inn: Everything old is new again
The Bottle Inn opened in Hermosa in 1976 and while the menu changed over…
A Local Icon, The Kettle Restaurant in Manhattan Beach (Video)
Civic Couch brings you another icon institution in the South Bay, The Kettle Restaurant…
South Bay arts calendar from Nov. 23 to 30
Friday, November 24 Before television Presented by Surf City Theatre, “It’s a Wonderful Life:…
Bob Mamet and friends at St. Rocke
A FUN MIXTURE OF STYLES AND TUNES Jazz pianist Bob Mamet revisits Saint Rocke…
“Rebels on Pointe” – Definitely not pointless [MOVIE REVIEW]
“Rebels on Pointe,” directed by Canadian documentarian Bobbi Jo Hart, is a celebration on…
Letters to the Editor 11-16-17
Letters to the Editor 11-9-17
Letters to the Editor 11-2-17
