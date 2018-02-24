Local girls soccer teams shutout in CIF-SS quarterfinal action
By Randy Angel
Redondo, Peninsula and West Torrance girls soccer teams suffered shutouts in their respective divisions Friday ending their runs for CIF titles.
Despite having plenty of chances to score, Redondo (15-5-4) could not find the net suffering a season-ending 3-0 loss to visiting San Luis Obispo in the CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinals.
After trailing 1-0 midway in the first half, Redondo became more aggressive which resulted in more scoring opportunities.
Unfortunately, they failed to get any of their 22 shots past the Tigers’ goalie and surrendered a second goal just minutes before halftime.
San Luis Obispo iced the game with a third goal early in the second half.
In Division 3, Peninsula (16-2-4) fell to host Mayfair 1-0 and West (14-8-2) was shutout 3-0 by visiting Flintridge Prep.
