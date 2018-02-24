Advertisement
 Added on February 24, 2018  Randy Angel  

Local girls soccer teams shutout in CIF-SS quarterfinal action

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Devin Schoenberger and the Redondo Sea Hawks were shutout in their CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinal game against San Luis Obispo despite having 22 shots on goal. File photo by Ray Vidal

By Randy Angel

Redondo, Peninsula and West Torrance girls soccer teams suffered shutouts in their respective divisions Friday ending their runs for CIF titles.

Despite having plenty of chances to score, Redondo (15-5-4) could not find the net suffering a season-ending 3-0 loss to visiting San Luis Obispo in the CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinals.

After trailing 1-0 midway in the first half, Redondo became more aggressive which resulted in more scoring opportunities.

Unfortunately, they failed to get any of their 22 shots past the Tigers’ goalie and surrendered a second goal just minutes before halftime.

San Luis Obispo iced the game with a third goal early in the second half.

In Division 3, Peninsula (16-2-4) fell to host Mayfair 1-0 and West (14-8-2) was shutout 3-0 by visiting Flintridge Prep.

Comments:

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Randy Angel

You must be logged in to post a comment Login