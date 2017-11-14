Gift Guide November 2017 Beach Magazine

Primp Lounge 1148 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach (424) 390-4065 Theprimplounge.com Don't know what to get for the perfect girl? How about a gift card for a beauty day at The Primp Lounge. Offering blowouts, braids, makeup application, and lashes.

Amaloa 200 Pier Ave. Suite 206, Hermosa Beach (310) 318-5300 Amaloa.com This Holiday give your Loved ones something with love and intention! Amaloa’s potions; healing for the mind, body and soul. Handmade with love, Reiki and 100% pure Essential oils. Amaloa Art Boutique: Art, Mystic jewelry, Accessories, Candles, Reiki sessions, Gemstones reading and more…

Best Nails & Spa 2700 Marine Ave., Suite 101, Redondo Beach (310) 970-0476 Holiday Specials $50 & up lash extension $5 off (with minimum $35 service, discount can't combine)

DermFx Medical Spa 432 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach dermfx.com (310) 316-2100 DermFx is a comprehensive medical spa offering popular services such as: Botox, Juvederm, Laser Hair Removal, CoolSculpting, Radiesse, Ultherapy, Microneedling, Acne treatments, Tattoo Removal and much more! Buy a $100 Gift Certificate for only $75 to use towards any services or products. (Limit 4 per person) Hours: 7 days a week! Walk-ins Welcome

Destination: Art 1815 W. 213th St., #135, Torrance (310) 742-3192 destination-art.net DECK THE WALLS WITH ART 2 GO! Because everybody loves a beautiful painting!

FlorUnique 608 North Francisca, Redondo Beach (310) 480-6464 florunique.com Instagram FlorUniqueDesigns HOLIDAY CENTERPIECE 10% OFF Delight family and friends with this holiday centerpiece. Unique and Unusual Floral Arrangement. Dress up your table with this beautiful. Holiday Centerpiece. Impress your guests and make your party more incredible. Entertain in style this season with a festive centerpiece for your holiday table.

Lette Macarons are the perfect gift this holiday! Lette Macarons 3319 Highland Ave Manhattan Beach (424) 247-8028 Lettemacarons.com Lette Macarons are the perfect gift this holiday!

Long Beach Ballet Long Beach Terrace Theater 1(877) 852-3177 for tickets LongBeachNutcracker.com Give the Gift of Amusement and Joy with America’s most Spectacular Ballet The Nutcracker with full Symphony Orchestra! December 16-24

Marine Layer 300 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach (310) 376-2960 marinelayer.com Corbet Reversible Fleece Pullover $145 Made with super soft quilted layers of our custom two-toned fabric for the softest sandwich of a sweater you'll ever wear.

South Bay Skates 3594 Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance (310) 327-9986 Landyachtz longboards and mini cruisers Mention Easy Reader for 15% off all longboards and cruisers.

Stars & Stripes 1107 Van Ness Ave., Torrance (310) 320-3207 starsandstripes.la Classic Black Cornwall by Daniel Wellington With a sleek design and a captivating essence, this is a modern Classic made for every occasion. Starting at $195.00

Terranea Resort 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes (866) 990-7289 Terranea.com The Gift of Luxury Give the gift of Terranea, with indulgent experiences for friends and family members including resort stays, spa treatments, golf, outdoor adventures, dining, and more.

Stars Antique Market 526 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach Starsantiquemarket.com The gift of fond memories. This holiday season give a gift that will kindle fond memories for that someone special. Vintage and Antique – Jewelry, Art, Silver, China, Pottery, Toys, Furniture, Clothes, Accessories and more.

Nikon D3400 The hotest wi-fi connected Digital SLR. Paul's Photo always has the lowest price. Paul's Photo 23845 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance (310) 375-7014 pualsphoto.com

Step Inside for Quality, Luxury & Safety. Turn heads in the all-new redesigned 2018 C-HR. Stand out in any of Manhattan Beach Toyata's new vehicle models. Manhattan Beach Toyota 1500 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach (310) 546-4848 Manhattanbeachtoyota.com