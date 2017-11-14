Gift Guide November 2017 Beach Magazine

- Home
Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk becoming an entertainment festival
Skechers President Michael Greenberg expressed just one regret at the the Ninth Annual Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk on Sunday, October 29. Tommy Lasorda, the Friendship Walk’s most popular supporter was absent for the first time in the Walks nine year history. But Greenberg wasn’t nearly as disappointed as Lasorda would be that day. …
Getting set for ‘The Big One’
by Ryan McDonald A magnitude 8.0 earthquake on the southern portion of the San…
Polly’s to move to Boardwalk
RB pollys.jpg Beloved restaurant Polly’s on the Pier will move to the International Boardwalk…
Staying the course: Mira Costa’s ‘down under’ senior Xavier Court has risen to become one of the top cross country runners in the state
By Randy Angel As a young boy in Australia, Xavier Court envisioned himself becoming…
Mira Costa, Redondo begin runs for CIF cross country titles
By Randy Angel With their sights set on a CIF cross country title and…
Beach Cities Sports: Basketball, rugby, running and more
Rugby: Mira Costa will hold a Ruggers Day Camp on Friday, Nov. 10 from…
Big swell rewards South Bay Boardriders Club’s patience
Saturday’s overhead, WNW swell proved the South Boardriders’ wisdom in having postponed their inaugural 2017 surf contest from two weeks ago, when the surf was flat. Even the tide, which hardly changed, and wind, which barely stirred, cooperated for the contest, moved to this past Saturday, in El Porto.…
Small surf, but plenty of it at Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta
The 13th Annual Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta attracted over 150 competitors and their families and friends for a day long contest the matched weighted, 5-surfer teams.…
Dancing on Water at the Hotdoggers Longboard Contest in Hermosa Beach (Video)
The Subaru Pacific Hotdoggers Longboard Surf Contest took place October 7th at the south…
Mexican, the way it used to be [Restaurant Review]
Shake Shack debuts, Rive Gauche closes, Wine Dinner in a Magical Setting, and More Dining News
A cult favorite arrives… California burgerphiles celebrate In & Out’s offerings, Texans cherish their…
Barsha Wines in Manhattan Beach (video)
Barsha Wines in Manhattan Beach “Barsha Barsha Barsha” – Jan Brady would be envious…
South Bay arts calendar for Nov. 9 to 15
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9 From grim to grin “I am Battle Comic,” a film by…
Talking turkey with April’s Fools
Comedy Central Funny business with Sandy Marchese of April’s Fools by Bondo Wyszpolski Sometimes,…
Lummox poets read Monday in Redondo
Getting the Word Out Poetry anthology published; Raindog and five local poets read Monday…
Letters to the Editor 11-9-17
Letters to the Editor 11-2-17
Letters to the Editor 10-26-17
