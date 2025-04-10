Best of the Beach Dining & Entertainment 2025 WINNERS

by Richard Foss

American BBQ

Willingham’s

Local barbecue fans got a scare when Willingham’s was closed for months because owner Phil Bae had been in a car accident. His skill at smoke-roasting meat is unimpaired because he won this category for the third year in a row. This is the place where each step of making great barbecue comes together, from the initial rub with spices through the patient hours of smoking to the final caramelization of the sauce. New contenders have come to town, but Willingham’s keeps winning the gold from our readers.

443 S Pacific Coast Hwy #A

Redondo Beach

(424) 390-4300

willinghambbq.com

Asian fusion

Ryla

The fusion of Japanese and Taiwanese ideas with a few global touches seemed startling when Ryla opened three years ago, and it has lost none of its freshness. Many items have stayed on the menu since day one, like the Tai snapper with coconut curry and the peanut and sesame laced Caesar salad, but seasonal items and new concepts keep the interest level high. While chefs Ray Hayashi and Cynthia Hetlinger keep the food coming, an experienced service team and inventive bar staff keep the other elements of the operation going. This is one of the most exciting and interesting restaurants in a wide radius, and a worthy winner.

1220 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(424) 247-9881

eatryla.com

Bar food

Shellback

The Shellback has an unchanging menu in a novelty-obsessed scene, and that’s just fine with the regulars who congregate there. If you remember liking the Southwestern salad or surf shack burger you had 10 or 20 years ago, you can come here with full confidence that the one you order today will be just like it. You liked it then because it had homemade flavor and came from a family run spot with character, and that’s still the case too. They don’t do fancy or trendy here, just solid bar food at a modest price.

116 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 376-7857

Shellbacktavern.wixsite.com

Brunch

Martha’s

The term brunch has shifted in meaning since it was described in 1896 as a “Sunday meal eaten late for Saturday night carousers.” Our readers seem to prefer a broader definition, as Martha’s serves the same items every day of the year. You do see plenty of people ordering egg dishes, pancakes, and the like well into the afternoon, and sometimes sandwiches or the steakhouse salad early in the day. Perhaps brunch is now a state of mind in which you allow yourself to enjoy whatever you like, whenever you like. It’s hard to argue with the idea of a long leisurely meal with an ocean view, and that’s what is offered here.

25 22 Street

Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-7786

marthashermosabeach.com

Breakfast

Good Stuff

People have been starting their day at Good Stuff’s Hermosa location for 45 years, and over time the menu has been upscaled a bit. The Cal-Mex huevos rancheros and breakfast quesadillas have been on the menu for quite a while, and items like the avocado toast, the unusual breakfast salad, and the salmon and eggs have joined them. They’ve changed with the times while still serving the omelets, pancakes, and breakfast burritos that have been satisfying locals for decades, and that’s the key to success. The other three locations in the South Bay may not have the same awesome view, but the food is just as fine and fresh whichever you choose.

1286 The Strand

Hermosa Beach

(310) 374-2334

1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy #102

Redondo Beach

(310) 316-0262

550 Deep Valley Dr #151

Rolling Hills

(310) 544-8000

eatgoodstuff.com

Brewpub

Hermosa Brewing

The beer served at Hermosa Brewing is very good, but that’s not the only reason the place is so popular. Hermosa Brewing has a low-key character, and regulars play games and socialize while waiting for goodies from Aaron Kallay’s kitchen. (The food is so good that Kallay won in another category this year, and it’s not the one you’d expect from an unpretentious little brewpub.) Add in a friendly staff that knows their brews and many of their customers, and you have the magic place where people enjoy a cold brew and a warm welcome.

1342 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(424) 398-0014

hermosabrewingco.com

Chinese

Lotus kitchen

The Lotus Kitchen’s win for Chinese food is something of a surprise because they don’t call the place a Chinese restaurant, but an Asian grill. Many items are fusion and there are Thai and Japanese items if you fancy them, but the classic Chinese items are at the heart of the menu. The hot and sour soup has a simmering undertone of heat and appealing vinegar tartness, the noodle dishes are on point, and the sweet and sour pork reminds you of why that old standard is enduringly popular. Other local restaurants are more authentic and daring, but for Chinese-American comfort food, our readers say it can’t be beat.

1410 S PCH

Redondo Beach

(310) 921-8650

lotusasianrestaurant.com

Eclectic

G’s Il Capo dei Bar

G’s is called a bar, but this is not bar food as you usually think of it. A few waterhole standards are there, like nachos and burgers, but so are broccolini in spicy Asian sauce, duck tacos, and jackfruit enchiladas in mole sauce. Try the alligator tenders, the pork belly skewers – try everything, because the prices are moderate and you can afford to splurge here. The surroundings have a little deco flavor, a little mid-century cool, and it’s an enjoyable environment for an adventurous brunch or dinner.

225 Richmond Street

El Segundo

(310) 648-8033

gsilcapodeibar.com

Family dinner

Islands

What makes Islands a great place for dinner with the family? The Beachy environment with surf videos running on screens gives the young folks something engrossing to watch so adults can talk, and the sound level at the local outposts of the chain allow that conversation in a normal voice. The food is uncomplicated, burgers, sandwiches, salads, and a smattering of other items including very good tempura green beans. Despite the beachy theme, none of the local locations have an ocean view, but that just means that parking is easy.

Islands Restaurant Manhattan Beach

3200 N Sepulveda Blvd

(310) 546-4456

Islands Restaurant Redondo Beach

1609 Hawthorne Blvd

(310) 363-8968

Islands Restaurant Torrance

2647 Pacific Coast Hwy

(310) 530-5383

islandsrestaurants.com

French

Creme de la Crepe

This French café chain is one of the success stories of the South Bay, going from their original location on Pier Avenue to five restaurants, one all the way in Huntington Beach. Longtime patrons still remember when they offered free escargots on Thursdays, an offer that set them apart as catering to a French clientele. Those days are gone, but they still serve hearty country dishes like beef Bourguignon, chicken Dijon, and of course the crepes that made them famous. Good peasant food with a glass of decent wine or a beer never goes out of style, so neither does Crème de la Crepe.

424 Pier Ave

Hermosa Beach

(310) 937-2822

1708 ½ S. Catalina Ave

Redondo Beach

(310) 540-8811

550 Deep Valley Dr #145

Rolling Hills Estates

(310) 541-0001

cremedelacrepe.com

Ramen

RAKKAN Ramen

To those who think of ramen as the dried stuff that sustained them through their college years, the popularity of Japanese noodles seems peculiar. One taste of the freshly made version in a wholesome broth, and they are converted. RAKKAN Ramen is the South Bay’s Japanese soup destination of choice, where you experience the toothsome springiness of noodles in your choice of eleven broths, including a delicate miso based version, spicy vegan with sesame, and bonito-soy with dried sardines. They don’t serve the pork based tonkatsu – these are light and fresh tasting, and a new experience even for dedicated fans of the cuisine. It’s as different from the dried and packaged stuff as a can of spaghetti is from fresh pasta at a fine Italian restaurant. If you have been hesitating to try the real stuff, the time is now and the place is RAKKAN Ramen.

629 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

310-543-0586

rakkanusa.com

Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken

It’s not every restaurant that has something on the menu they warn you could cause injury or death, but Dave’s does. To get their chicken made with Carolina Reaper chili seasoning, you have to sign a waiver that absolves them of responsibility. Happily for all who are not culinary daredevils, Dave’s does offer milder versions that offer more flavor and less scorching power. Despite the name of the restaurant, they even offer a version of their chicken that isn’t spicy at all – and wonderful to tell, it’s very good to just enjoy the crisp, lightly seasoned batter. Whether you like it mild or wild, Dave’s has something to tickle your chicken-loving palate.

17400 Hawthorne Blvd

Torrance

(424) 408-4605

daveshotchicken.com

Hotel restaurant

sea level @ Shade

The dramatic architecture and location overlooking the marina is what everyone notices first about Sea Level. But the experience here would be appealing even without the view. The interior is buzzy without being excessively loud, and decorated with taste, a fine place to enjoy California contemporary cuisine. Seafood is a specialty, and the miso-grilled black cod is a standout, but they also turn out very good meat dishes, pizzas, pastas, and other items. Enjoy the view from inside or on their patio with its vertical garden, but prepare to be distracted by the delicacies on your plate.

655 N. Harbor Dr

Redondo Beach

(310) 921-8950

rb.shadehotel.com

Indian

Copper Pot

Copper Pot is the only Indian restaurant in the Beach Cities that offers breakfast, and that’s not the only unique thing about them. They offer an exceptional selection of South Indian food all day, with the area’s largest buffet that delights vegetarians and omnivores alike. If you have been going long distances to get crispy dosa crepes filled with curries, luscious biryani rice dishes, and other Southern specialties, you can give the car a rest. Help is at hand, and the fragrant, lushly savory flavors of the subcontinent are right here in Redondo.

1511 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

(310) 504-0777

copperpotla.com

Italian over $30

Primo Italia

There are parts of the Palos Verdes Peninsula that look very much like the hills of Tuscany, and one little piece of it that smells and tastes like it too. Primo Italia is true to Italian traditions, serving rustic items like rigatoni with rabbit ragu, seabass baked with artichokes and escarole, and other standards of Italian regional cooking. They make more standard dishes like chicken Parmesan and linguini with clams too, but with the zest that comes from old country recipes rather than Cal-Italian fusion. The wines on offer complement the cuisine, of course. Depending on where you live, you may pass other Italian restaurants on the way there, but it’s worth it – keep driving.

24590 Hawthorne Blvd

Torrance

(310) 378-4288

eatprimo.com

Italian under $30

Mickeys

Food snobs probably aren’t hanging around Mickey’s, disdaining a place where you eat from takeout containers at wooden picnic tables, but that’s their loss. The salads, pizzas and pastas at Mickey’s have been comfort food for beach locals for generations, If taking their food home to fancier digs and putting it on nice plates makes you happy, feel free to do that, but we think it’s just as good at an outdoor table with a view of the beach – maybe even better.

1719 S Catalina Ave

Redondo Beach

(310) 376-2330

Mickeysdeli.com

Japanese sushi

Japonica

With all the sushi specialists in the South Bay, a restaurant that pioneered izakaya tavern cuisine won for sushi? Yes they did, and justifiably. Izakayas in Japan serve sushi among other items, though it’s an afterthought at most of them. Japonica is different. Takeshi Sada opened the first location in Redondo in 2002, and they have always served a variety of sushi with specials based on what is freshest in the fish market. In recent years they have innovated, including items that incorporate their unique smoked soy sauce and other embellishments. With locations in Redondo, Hermosa, and El Segundo, there’s a place near you to enjoy their creations that are based in Taka’s Osaka upbringing but suited to American tastes.

1314 Hermosa Ave

Hermosa Beach

(424) 257-82744

1304 ½ S. Pacific Coast Hwy,

Redondo Beach

(310) 316-9477

229 Main Street

El Segundo

Japonicadining.com

Japanese Other

Kagura El Segundo

Walk through the door to the little restaurant on Main Street and suddenly El Segundo is far away. Kagura has cool traditional Japanese style, with blond wood used for the long communal table and the lattice dividers between booths. While there are a few modernisms among the sushi items, the cooked menu for which the restaurant won their award is rigorously traditional. Bento box offerings include beef sukiyaki, mushroom soup with soba, mixed tempura, grilled salmon, and yellowtail collar, all served with Japanese pickles, salad, and other accompaniments. Their meals are generously portioned, reasonably priced, and arrive artfully arranged to stimulate the appetite. This is a harmony of elements that is true to Japanese culture, and prized by our readers.

403 Main Street

El Segundo

(310) 333-0689

Kagurausa.com

Kids restaurant

Good Stuff

Good Stuff has been around so long that people who first visited as toddlers now order their grandkids meals for them. Children like consistency, and this place delivers good food in small portions every time. The younger set appreciates starting their day with Mickey pancakes or a breakfast wrap, though they might be inclined to eat either with or without silverware. And what kid turns down mac and cheese, with or without the broccoli or bacon, or a chicken-based corn dog that is way better than anything they’d get at most places that cater to the young ones. Parents may watch with approval, as the next generation has plenty of choices to get good nutrition and enjoy their meals.

1286 The Strand

Hermosa Beach

(310) 374-2334

1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy #102

Redondo Beach

(310) 316-0262

550 Deep Valley Dr #151

Rolling Hills

(310) 544-8000

eatgoodstuff.com

Late night eatery

Shellback

As lively as the Beach Cities are after dark, your options dwindle quickly as the evening goes on. Our readers are grateful that one of them is the Shellback, where the kitchen is still pumping out bar food favorites and gringo Mexican chow until 11 p.m. It’s the perfect place for dinner after a show, before an evening walk on the beach, or for any other occasion when the numbers on the clock are high but you need a bite before bed – or even better, for your next adventure of the evening.

116 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 376-7857

Shellbacktavern.wixsite.com

Mediterranean/Middle Eastern

Chicken Maison

They’re justly famed for their rotisserie chicken, which you’ll see on most plates at any visit, but the Arabic specialties here are flawlessly done. Try a kafta kebab, the ground tri-tip mixed with herbs and spices that beats burgers for flavor, and give it a dip of toum, the Lebanese garlic sauce that enlivens whatever you put it on. Their falafels are from a family recipe and are light and crisp, and if you get them wrapped in pita with a side of the fragrant lentil soup, or on a plate with hummus and tabbouleh, you enjoy a meal that might delight anyone in the Eastern Mediterranean.

2709 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Redondo Beach

(310) 725-0035

1000 Torrance Blvd

Redondo Beach

(310) 316-9797

2709 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Redondo Beach

(310) 725-0035

chickenmaison.com

Mexican over $15

Vida Modern Mexican

Vida claims inspiration from Baja, and that’s easy to believe if you’re thinking of a city center restaurant or beach resort rather than a fisherman’s hangout. The expansive menu includes items like Peruvian scallop ceviche in coconut milk, mushroom quesadillas, and tempura nopales tacos, exotic ingredients prepared for Mexican sensibilities. This is a taste of urban and sophisticated Mexico, bold flavors used creatively to tantalize globalized palates. This is the cantina of the future, on Catalina Avenue now.

1723 S Catalina Avenue

Redondo Beach

(310) 430-7787

eatdrinkvida.com

Mexican Under $15

El Tarasco

When the first El Tarasco opened on Rosecrans in 1969, it would be hard for anyone to imagine that the tiny restaurant with a dozen barstools at a counter would spawn a restaurant empire. It has, and there are five places serving the giant burritos, bountiful tostadas, and other no-nonsense Michoacan-meets-California chow at prices that have resisted inflation for years. There are embellishments at some locations, like the seafood items and expanded protein selections that grace the menu in Hermosa and Redondo, but the original keeps serving the often copied but never bettered super deluxe burritos at super minimal prices.

316 Rosecrans Avenue

Manhattan Beach

(310) 545-4241

337 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 406-8399

Hbeltarasco.com

1402 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

(310) 792-8088

210 Main Street

El Segundo

(310) 414-9612

1402 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo

(310) 792-8068

2622 Artesia Blvd

Redondo Beach

(310) 921-8685

eltarascoartesia.com

New restaurant in 2024

Salt & Pearl

If you are looking for seafood-centric modern food in an upscale environment, one place stands out: Salt & Pearl. They made quite a splash when they opened with an ambitious menu that reflects their name — things associated with the sea, prepared with global accents. Fish and shellfish are served raw, smoked, fried, broiled, baked, in soup, and seasoned with Japanese togarashi pepper, Thai mae ploy curry, Spanish chorizo, and a variety of other condiments to bring out the best in each one. The seafood-averse will find very good steaks and a chicken palliard, and vegetarians will find the mushroom platter to be a thing of wonder, so there is something for everybody.

1719 S Catalina Avenue

Redondo Beach

(310) 372-0122

Saltandpearlrb.com

Pizza

Mickeys

If you’ve been to a beach party where the pizza was gigantic, flavorful, and had a crust with just the texture to hold a New York fold without collapsing, chances are it came from Mickey’s. If it was in February and that pizza was heart-shaped, it’s a certainty. The pizzeria closest to the bay has been dishing them out with a mind-boggling variety of toppings for more than 65 years, and it would probably take a team of statisticians to figure even approximately how many have come out of that oven to be handed to eager diners. Get them by the whole pie for a party, or by the slice for lunch or dinner, and enjoy a family tradition on a crust.

1719 S Catalina Avenue

Redondo Beach

(310) 376-2330

Mickeysdeli.com

Rotisserie chicken

El Pollo Inka

The ancient Incas never tasted anything like the rotisserie chicken served at El Pollo Inka because they lacked a vital ingredient, namely chickens. Once those arrived with European colonizers, along with olive oil, limes, and spices like cumin, paprika, oregano, and pepper, Peruvians got to work to create the characteristic marinade that lends the complex flavor and crisp skin to spit roasted chicken. That chicken is available by the whole, half, or quarter, in stir-fries and pastas, and as the main ingredient in their superb aguadito soup. Pollo Inka brought this style of chicken to the Los Angeles area, and now has nine locations after 38 years in business. They’ve earned that success, and also this award from our readers.

1100 Pacific Coast Hwy

Hermosa Beach

(310) 372-1433

elpolloinkahermosa.com

Seafood (other than sushi)

Bluewater Grill

The Bluewater Grill has changed over the years, starting with simple grilled and fried seafood and adding global ideas. Thirty years ago, mussels with Spanish chorizo, scallops with roasted jalapeno aioli, and togarashi spiced tuna were specialty items, but all have now mainstreamed to a wider audience. Bluewater has evolved alongside their customers, which is what any smart business does, but they haven’t forgotten their origins. They still offer a variety of fresh fish, including market specials, alongside the chowder, crabcakes, and American favorites on which they built their reputation.

665 N. Harbor Drive

Redondo Beach

(310) 318-3474

bluewatergrill.com

Steak over $50

The Arthur J

The 1950s featured social policies that were highly questionable by modern standards, but decor from that era is enduringly popular. So are the steaks that were a symbol of American luxury, and both of those elements are front and center at The Arthur J. The sleek mid-century modern interior is a great place to enjoy top-quality beef that has been treated with masterful skill and care. Can’t decide between a tenderloin, flatiron, or prime New York strip? Get the steak sampler and experience all three. Want to share a meal with a friend? Try the double cut dry aged T-bone or a tomahawk ribeye. It will be hard to decide, but any choice you make will result in a delightful meal.

903 Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Beach

(310) 878-9620

Thearthurj.com

Steak under $50

Bull Pen

There are restaurants that hire design consultants to make their interior look like a vintage locals hangout. The Bull Pen got their classic look the slow way, by opening in 1948 and recreating their look when they changed locations. The prices haven’t caught up either – you can get prime rib, a New York steak, or a big, juicy ribeye for under $50, which is a bargain by current standards. They have a low swank level but feel like the authentic neighborhood restaurant that they are, where you can hear local bands on weekends and enjoy a great cut of beef at a reasonable price.

314 Avenue I

Redondo Beach

(310) 375-7797

thebullpenredondo.com

Tapas/Small Plates

Gabi James

They’ve only been in business for seven years, but Gabi James has become a Riviera Village institution. The welcoming patio is the perfect place to bring a few friends and fill the center of your table with plates of Spanish classics like salt cod rellenos, tortilla Espanola omelets, bacon-wrapped dates, or genuine serrano ham with toasted bread. Don’t neglect their house specials like homemade merguez sausage or the glazed pork belly with Point Reyes blue cheese, maple, and thyme – they’re not traditional, but very much in the spirit of Spain. Enjoy a glass of wine or a well-made cocktail with your meal of appetizers, just as the Spanish would, and savor one of the world’s great dining experiences.

1810 S Catalina Avenue

Redondo Beach

(310) 540-4884

gabijamesla.com

Thai/Southeast Asian

Phuket Thai

The cuisine of the Thai resort town of Phuket is not the star attraction of the restaurant by that name on Pacific Coast Highway. The name is intended to evoke the exotic seaside tropical paradise, which the restaurant does well with their bright, airy space where exotic potted plants provide accents. You’ll find items from all over Thailand here, and they will be very well-made. The staff knows this cuisine and explains the dishes as needed, and can moderate the heat so that even those who are put off by very peppery dishes will enjoy a great meal. In over 25 years of operation they have won this award many times, and it’s a reflection of the loyalty of customers who appreciate the warm welcome and excellent food.

901 N Pacific Coast Hwy #100

Redondo Beach

(310) 374-9598

phuketthairedondo.com

Vegetarian/Vegan

Green Temple

The name Green Temple evokes images of an exotic tropical edifice overgrown by vines, perhaps a set in the next installment of an Indiana Jones movie. As Redondo Beach is short on humid jungles with ancient places of worship, the restaurant by the corner of Catalina and Avenue eye is much more modest, though the decor does remind one of an Asian temple. The food is modern California vegetarian and vegan with Mexican accents than actual flavors of Asia, but it is bursting with the flavor of vegetables prepared to enhance their best qualities. It’s a less dramatic discovery than something that would make a good movie, but you can go back again and again and still be finding more good things to eat here.

1700 S Catalina Ave #103

Redondo Beach

(310) 944-4525

greentemple.net

Craft beer brewery

Hermosa Brewing

What makes a beer aficionado decide that a particular taproom is their favorite? Based on this year’s winner, it’s not just the one with the widest selection, because other places have more than the dozen or so that are offered at Hermosa Brewing. Unlike some breweries that offer IPAs or Belgians almost exclusively, the beers here cover the range from a Mexican-style lager to an oatmeal stout that is so rich that it’s almost liquid bread – and a darn good dark bread. The attraction is also staff who know their selection, including a cicerone (beer sommelier) to help you figure out which will best pair with the excellent and innovative food that is served here. In short, it’s about the entire experience, which is about top products served by staff who are both personal and professional.

1342 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(424) 398-0014

hermosabrewingco.com

Craft beer restaurant bar

HopSaint

HopSaint is hard to categorize. Is it the most food-centric brewpub in greater Los Angeles, or a restaurant that happens to share facilities with a brewery? Either way, it’s a destination for those who enjoy pairing superb food with award-winning beers. Owner Steve Roberts has great affection for Southern traditions, and the kitchen turns out Louisiana specialties like smoked duck gumbo and jambalaya alongside barbecue and contemporary California specialties. As for the beer, it’s probably enough to say that they won two gold medals and a silver at the 2023 Los Angeles Beer Competition, a point of pride for aptly named brewmaster Brian Brewer. This where American food meets international brew styles, and they’re in a category of their own.

5160 W 190th Street

Torrance

(310) 214-4677

hopsaint.com

Happy hour

Bluewater Grill

The happy hour menu at Bluewater Grill is longer and more varied than the all-night menus at some other places in town. Burgers, fish tacos, and fries are there, of course, but so are barbecue ribs, oysters, steamed clams, and a wide variety of sushi. The beverage side of things hasn’t been overlooked, and a selection of beers and cocktails is available for 10 bucks and under. All of this and an ocean view equals a late afternoon of delightful leisure – order between 3 and 6 p.m. and enjoy the good life.

665 N. Harbor Drive

Redondo Beach

(310) 318-3474

bluewatergrill.com

Creative cocktails

Palmilla

It’s no surprise that an upscale Mexican restaurant on the Pier Plaza would serve a fine margarita, or that they might have several variants, but the variety here is breathtaking. The intriguing thing about Palmilla is that they have so many interesting and creative drinks based on bourbon, Scotch, gin, and other liquors, many paired with housemade shrubs and syrups. One look at the menu and you can tell that this list was someone’s passion project, a chance to experiment with the flavors of different alcoholic beverages combined with anything under the sun. Take several visits and sip your way through the list, and make sure to have a designated driver handy.

39 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 374-4440

Palmillarestaurant.com

Liquor store

Manhattan Fine Wines

You can tell that somebody is a longtime local if they refer to this establishment as Manhattan Liquors. The name changed 16 years ago to reflect that they have an impressive selection of vino, but the exceptional stock of spirits is as fine as ever. Their hours are shorter than many of their competitors, with the doors closing between 6 and 8 depending on the day of the week, but those who seek a variety of wines and spirits sold by people who know their craft will find it worthwhile to shop early.

1157 Artesia Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 374-3454

manhattanfinewines.com

Margarita (restaurant/bar)

Vida Modern Mexican + Tequila

The slogan on their logo is “Modern Mexican + Tequila,” and you can guess that the word modern applies to both food and drink. The bartenders can deploy an impressive selection of tequilas and mezcals at a moment’s notice, and have developed Margarita recipes with fruits and syrups that take that drink to another dimension. Never had a marg with cantaloupe and pistachio cordial, or blackberry puree, cucumber, and grapefruit? Neither had anybody else until these bartenders invented them. They make the classic very well, of course, and can offer an exceptional selection of tequilas and mezcals as a base for the Mexican drink that won worldwide acclaim.

1723 S Catalina Avenue

Redondo Beach

(310) 430-7787

eatdrinkvida.com

Neighborhood bar

Ercoles 1101

Ercole’s has been Manhattan Beach’s neighborhood bar since this was a very different neighborhood. Founder Joe Ercole didn’t officially serve alcohol when the place opened during Prohibition, but since he was caught with cases of it when his home was raided, we may assume it was available to those in the know. In nearly a century since then, the food menu has expanded and contracted, but the beer, wine, and spirits have flowed unabated. This is the place for a good simple drink and maybe another one, with a burger to keep them company, and a conversation with your neighbors to keep in touch with what’s going on around town.

1101 Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Beach

ercoles1101.com

Wine List (Restaurant)

Pacific Standard Prime

If you have any appreciation for wine at all, reading the list at Pacific Standard Prime will spark your imagination. The famous appellations like Brunello and Chateauneuf-du-Pape bring to mind images of chateaux in tranquil landscapes, as do the seven different Bordeaux on offer. As you read the list of the world’s great wineries, your mind’s eye pictures Spanish castles, Napa sunsets, rustic Argentine ranchos, all framed by undulating fields of grapes. As your eye travels across the menu, you are surprised to see that some of these bottles are more affordable than you might expect, but whether it’s a modest bottle or a splurge you have in mind, you’ll find it here.

1810 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

(424) 247-7521

pspsteak.com

The Best Chef

Aaron Dubois

Hermosa Brewing Company

It may shock some people that the chef at a small craft brewpub won the award for best chef, but those people haven’t had a meal prepared by Aaron Dubois. Aaron worked at elite restaurants Rustic Canyon and Melisse and appeared on the Chopped cooking show before deciding that he prized a more peaceful lifestyle and commuting to work on foot. He’s still creating the kind of dishes that wowed the crowd at those celebrated eateries, albeit in more modest surroundings, and with prices to match. Suddenly it makes sense that the specials board at Hermosa Brewing includes homemade gnocchi with sofrito and short rib, branzino with banh mi slaw, and mussels and shrimp in chorizo broth. The master can also turn out a pretty fantastic burger for those who prefer traditional brewpub grub, of course.

1342 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(424) 398-0014

hermosabrewingco.com

Caterer

Lisa’s Bon Appetit

“You provide the guests and we’ll provide the rest,” is the mantra at Lisa’s Bon Appetit catering, based in Torrance, now run by its second and third generation.

They offer many options, including tea parties (scones, clotted cream), tea boxes (plate, tea, sandwich, fruit, etc.), charcuterie boards, a mashed potato martini bar – a scoop of mashed potatoes in a martini glass with toppings such as braised brisket, chicken marsala, shrimp scampi, sour cream, cheese, chives, bacon… Susanne Alexander took over the business in 1991 from her mother and the founder, Lisa Eriksen.

The operation does between 300 and 400 events per year, run by 32 full-time employees and 50 part-time staff. The headquarters is a 5,000 square-foot kitchen on Lomita Boulevard, with a 2,500 square-foot office connected. What is the busiest time of the year? Summer? “Christmas. Oh my God – crazy Christmas,” Alexander said. “First Thanksgiving, then everything packed into three and a half weeks.”

Have there been changes in the business over the years? “I think people want a show. They want something spectacular, visually appealing. Something exciting,” Alexander said. “Like going to Vegas, you don’t just want a drink.” Her son Ian works for the company too; ordering, managing the kitchen. Ian’s wife, April, manages the office and prepares the menus.

3535 Lomita Blvd, #C

Torrance

(310) 784-1070

LisaBonAppetit.com

Sommelier

Peggy Dean

Pacific Standard Prime

Some people choose wine based on what they know they like, and skip down a list to find the Sonoma Chardonnay, Napa Cab, or Bordeaux that is like a familiar old friend. Others enjoy the thrill of the new experiences, seeking a wine that will perfectly complement their meal. The ones in the first category have less of a need for a sommelier like Peggy Dean at Pacific Standard Prime, but for the second, a guide is essential. Peggy is a Level 4 Sommelier (there is no level five, so this is as good as it gets), and who could be better to ask about a pairing than an expert in wines who has tried every item on the menu? She knows the questions to ask that will help a diner make a wise choice, or if you just leave the decision to her, she can surprise you with an experience you didn’t know you wanted.

1810 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

(424) 247-7521

pspsteak.com

Bagel shop

Manhattan Bread and Bagel

Manhattan Bread and Bagel changed ownership over a year ago, and the long-static menu has evolved during that time. There are more sandwiches and salads, croissants, more Danish and desert pastries, and other goodies. Thankfully, they haven’t changed the items that made them famous, the New York-style bagels that have been winning them awards and customers since they opened in 1993. The selection is comprehensive, and all of them have the crust and doughy chew that you only get when the bagels are boiled before baking rather than steamed. Their customers might welcome all the other changes, but those are best kept just as they are.

1812 N Sepulveda Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 545-7553

manhattanbread.com

Bakery – bread

Tommy and Atticus

There were long lines at Tommy & Atticus when they opened their stall at the local farmers’ markets. They sometimes sold out within an hour of opening. There were lines again after they found a permanent location in 2023, and there are lines now — shorter, but still there. What makes people willing to wait for an item that’s sold at every grocery store and competing standalone bakery? The flavor of perfect sourdough bread loaves, each made from organic flour by patient artisans who know how to mix, wait, and bake to get the perfect light texture. Whether you get one of the seeded loaves, challah, or one of their other selections, you’re in for a treat.

1700 Aviation

Redondo Beach

(310) 374-2110

tommyandatticus.com

Desert Bakery

Becker’s

Based on the number of times Becker’s has won this category, it might seem people in the South Bay don’t know any other bakeries. They actually do, but when it comes to that special occasion cake, a fresh Danish, or a platter of cheerfully decorated cookies shaped like surfboards, this is the place they come back to. Except for the surfboard cookies, which are a new item by the standards of this venerable institution, their parents and grandparents might have come here to pick up the same things. There’s a reason the pink box from Becker’s evokes a smile at the office party or family table – good things are always inside.

1025 Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Beach

beckersbakeryanddeli.com

Coffee house

Java Man

According to a staff member at Java Man, when they had a contest to guess the number of coffee beans in a giant jar, owner Rick Henkus counted them himself – all 15,814 of them. If that isn’t dedication to a business, we’d like to know what is. Java Man has been Hermosa’s indie coffee house since 1992, and the comfy beach bungalow has served millions of gallons of the stuff since then. You can get a standard latte or some rather arcane concoctions like espresso steamed with cocoa and orange juice, topped with foamed milk and whipped cream, or a similar drink with caramel sauce replacing the orange juice. Grab a pastry and your coffee of choice and relax in the homey atmosphere, and spare a moment to wonder whether any of the beans from that giant jar are now in your cup.

157 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 379-7209

javamancoffeehouse.com

Fish & Chips

Captain Kidds

Though English food has long been the butt of jokes, one item from that cuisine has won the hearts of diners worldwide. Meals of fish and chips were regarded as so important to the morale of the British people that during both World Wars, the government prioritized maintaining a steady supply. Our readers’ favorite local chippy is Captain Kidd’s, the quaint fish market and seafood shack that has been serving them since 1976. The recipe isn’t complex: very fresh fish, a beer batter that forms a nice crust, thin cut potatoes, very hot oil, and a flawless sense of timing when combining the preceding. You’ll want some housemade tartar sauce for the fish, some ketchup for the fries, a couple of napkins, and a beverage of choice on the side, and you’re set for a delightful lunch or dinner.

209 N Harbor Drive

Redondo Beach

(310) 372-7703

captainkidds.com

Diner

Ocean Diner

The music and decor at the Ocean Diner celebrates the jazz age to the 1940’s in a way that is innocent and optimistic. Yes, it was an age of the Depression and then war, but also of confidence in the American experiment. Not coincidentally, it was also an age of cheap food in hearty portions, and the Ocean Diner leans into this with a menu heavy on midwestern home cooking. This being Hermosa, there are also a range of healthy options, plus eccentric items like a churro waffle and the mandatory burritos. Whether your palate is in a mood for the modern world or mid-century America, there’s something for you here, in an atmosphere that evokes a pop culture museum of an American era.

959 Aviation Blvd

Hermosa Beach

(310) 372-3739

oceandiner.com

Hamburger Restaurant

Proudly Serving

If you’re looking for an excellent smashburger made with freshly ground meat, with fries on the side, you should go to either location of Proudly Serving. If you’re looking for anything else, you shouldn’t. Yes, they do make a grilled cheese sandwich, and a black bean burger, but those are an afterthought. That’s not to say there is no variety on the menu, because embellishments are available for your burger – bacon, pickles, pastrami, griddled onions, and of course cheese among them. They’re specialists in the great American fast food meal, ground cow with some variant of fried potato, and they do it well enough that our readers can’t get enough.

110 2nd Street

Hermosa Beach

(310) 374-2296

1617 S Pacific Coast Highway

Redondo Beach

(310) 921-8338

Proudlyservingla.com

Ice cream parlor

Handel’s

Many people assume a freezer is a place where time stops – whatever you put in it stays exactly the same. In reality, the texture of frozen items, particularly milk products, degrades over time. Ice cream that has been in the freezer for even a few days loses its creaminess and becomes gummy. That’s why it’s important to enjoy ice cream when freshly made, which you can do at any Handel’s location. Everything they sell is made in-store every day, so you enjoy top quality ice cream no matter which of the over 20 flavors you pick. Their store in Redondo celebrates its 15th anniversary this summer and has been bustling since day one, proof that Beach Cities residents recognize quality when they taste it.

3360 N Sepulveda Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 546-2022

1882 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

(424) 247-8861

handelsicecream.com

Neighborhood deli

Mickey’s

Already have some components of a meal, but want to grab some sides to round it out? The deli case at Mickey’s has everything you need, with a wide selection of items like house-pickled artichokes and mushrooms, classic spicy giardiniera, and several varieties of pasta salad. If green salads are your thing, there are six varieties, all made to order. Grab some garlic bread to go with it (you weren’t going to forget the garlic bread, were you?), and cannolis, tiramisu, or one of the other desserts, and you’re ready for a great meal.

1719 S Catalina Avenue

Redondo Beach

(310) 376-2330

Mickeysdeli.com

Outdoor dining

Good Stuff

Anyone who regularly walks or bikes down The Hermosa Strand has seen the sea of baby blue umbrellas just north of the pier, the unmistakable visual signature of Good Stuff’s patio. It’s the place where locals and visitors meet and mingle to enjoy great breakfasts and lunches, just as they have for almost 45 years. Sometimes the conversations at the table lag as visitors are hypnotized by watching the waves or are caught up in a particularly hard-fought volleyball match, but that’s just part of the experience here. Why live near the beach if you don’t get to just relax and enjoy it sometimes, preferably with an omelet or sandwich and some good coffee to fortify you for the walk home, or down to the surf to get personal with King Neptune.

1286 The Strand

Hermosa Beach

(310) 374-2334

1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy #102

Redondo Beach

(310) 316-0262

550 Deep Valley Dr #151

Rolling Hills

(310) 544-8000

eatgoodstuff.com

Romantic dinner

Salt & Pearl

The interior at Salt & Pearl has a classic, clubby feel, as though a living room decorated by someone with taste and refinement had been turned into a restaurant with minimal modifications. It implies sophistication, and the sea-green walls create a sense of cool and calm. Here you and your date or life partner are insulated from everyday cares, and can enjoy deep conversations over superb cocktails before dinner, complemented by items from the raw bar or the kitchen’s innovative starters. If you prefer a livelier scene of people watching and a quieter sonic landscape, the front patio beckons, but either way you have a recipe for a romantic evening of getting to know someone better, even if you have been together for years or decades.

1719 S Catalina Avenue

Redondo Beach

(310) 372-0122

Saltandpearlrb.com

Sandwich shop

Mickey’s

Mickey’s earned the undying loyalty of penurious local surfers in the 1950s by selling marinara sauce and cheese sandwiches for a nickel. When those beachgoers got real jobs and could afford other options, they moved on to other delights like the meatball deluxe, pastrami, and the piled-high variations on cold cuts and vegetables. As time went by the selection expanded with modern items like the chipotle chicken, Reuben, and sausage deluxe, all of which are available in sizes best expressed as large and larger. Though the old timers can afford all of those now, sometimes they come back for a sauce and cheese just for old times sake — it’s three bucks now instead of a nickel, but reminds them of their youth, uncrowded beaches, and waves they had all to themselves.

1719 S Catalina Avenue

Redondo Beach

(310) 376-2330

Mickeysdeli.com

View

The Strand House

Almost everyone who visits The Strand House for the first time stops when they first ascend the steps to the upper floor, momentarily overwhelmed by the majesty of the view. The Santa Monica Bay is visible in all its majesty from Malibu to Palos Verdes, with Catalina crisply outlined on clear days and a smudge on the horizon much of the time. Closer to the observer, the bustle of bicyclists and walkers on a sunny weekend day and the charmingly lit pier by night are worthy of a painting. Or a picture, because on any given day you’ll see plenty of diners snapping shots with their phone cameras. They’ll have those out again when their meals arrive, because the food here is beautifully served, and makes the Strand House a visual as well as gastronomical treat.

117 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 545-7470

thestrandhousemb.com

Bartender

Matty Thornton, Zinc@Shade Hotel

by Chelsea Sektnan

At Zinc Lounge inside the Shade Hotel, regulars know exactly who to ask for when they want a great drink and an even better conversation: Matty Thornton.

Matty has been bartending in the South Bay for over 13 years, the last seven of which he’s spent behind Zinc@Shade, the bar located at the Manhattan Beach Shade Hotel. For him, the best part of the job isn’t just the cocktails—it’s the people.

“It’s all about the relationships for me,” he said. “I’ve developed a ton of relationships over the years. It’s kind of cool that I still see the same folks, and then get to know new people when they move here. That’s probably the main thing—I’m lucky to be able to do that as a bartender.”

Known for his friendly presence and skillful pours, Matty favors whiskey sour-style drinks, especially ones with a citrus balance and a foamy egg-white finish. But when it comes to serving the South Bay crowd, Matty says it’s all about light, refreshing drinks made with fresh ingredients—like the tequila-based Palermo, a local favorite that’s crisp, citrusy, and perfect for a sunny day.

As for Zinc itself, Matty says it’s the mix of atmosphere and approachability that makes it special.

“It’s luxurious, but not out-of-touch fancy. Some people wear suits, some come down in flip-flops or even bathrobes from their hotel rooms,” he said.

His colleague, Ron Kyles, who works as an ambassador and valet at Shade, sees firsthand what makes Matty stand out.

“He has the biggest smile, is very knowledgeable on drinks, and remembers a lot of the patrons’ drinks,” Kyles said. “They come in and he makes them feel like it’s Cheers—just an overall great guy.”

Regular guest Rob Rocco, who visits the bar weekly with his wife and son, described Zinc as a safe haven and Matty as the heart of it.

“As soon as you meet him, he’s welcoming, he’s attentive, he’s very, very friendly,” Rocco said. “He just knows people. He remembers what you drink, checks in before your glass is empty, and genuinely takes care of you.”

But it’s more than just service—Rocco says Matty has become a real friend.

“He treats our family like we’re his own. We even bring our special needs son on Sundays, and Matty has always made it a safe, welcoming place for us. That kind of care means everything.”

With years of experience, a focus on hospitality, and strong relationships with regulars, Thornton has become a standout presence at Zinc. His approachable style and attention to detail earned him the community’s vote for Best Bartender in this year’s Best of the Beach.

1221 N Valley Dr

Manhattan Beach

(310) 698-5559

shadehotel.com

Original Band

Andy & Renee & Hard Rain

The American Heritage Dictionary defines original as “not derived from something else; fresh and unusual.” By this definition, no band is original. The nature of music is to build upon the vast body of song.

Andy Hill and Renee Safier are master builders. They have been singing together over 40 years, ever since the Canadian-born, hockey-playing Hill showed up on a stage in Denver, Colorado, and lifted his voice into song alongside Safier. They officially formed as a duo in the South Bay in 1985, and added their band, Hard Rain, a decade later.

What have they built?

They are perhaps best known for their ongoing homage to (and elaboration upon) Bob Dylan, the apex of which is Dylanfest, which has become one of the South Bay’s signature musical events. In May Dylanfest will happen for the 35th year. They have built a body of music, including 17 albums and a well-used repertoire that includes several hundred songs. And perhaps most significantly, they have built a community, hundreds of folks for whom Andy & Renee have become a soundtrack spanning decades — or as Dylan would say, together through life.

“We have people who have come in and out of the orbit, because you start out, you’re in your 20s, and everybody’s going out every night, and then people get married, and they peel off, and they have kids, and then they disappear for 15 years, and then they come back,” Safier said. “Recently, we had a guy who was around all the time in the ‘90s, and he moved away and has come back. And those songs from back then are ones that are super fresh to him, because that’s what he remembers.”

Another longtime follower who recently had a birthday, flew back former South Bay musician, Wade Preston, to play, along with Andy and Renee.

“She flew him back from Pennsylvania and we did this show together, and she was just transported back to Hennessy’s when she was 28 years old when he played songs,” Safier said. “And we get that, too. The longevity of it increases the length of time people have to absorb those songs, and they mean different things to them at different times. Just like they do for us.”

This sense of community comes with a sense of service. It’s one of the unexpected gifts, Hill said, of a life devoted to music.

“I don’t think anybody picks up an instrument to be part of a community,” he said. “Maybe you are in school and the cool kids play, and you get into it. But my experience was, ‘That looks like fun. I want to do that, and try it out.’ And if you’re lucky, you get good enough just to make a sound that sounds enough like that thing on the radio that you keep doing it, and eventually you can do a whole song well, and you form bands. But when Renee and I got together in late ‘85, early ‘86, we were just like anybody else. ‘What 27 songs can we somehow put together to do this gig that we have?’ We had no idea that 40 years later, we’d still have those 27 in our repertoire, and then 500 more, and even less of the idea that there might be people who would come with us along the way. And that’s what we do now, try to serve that community.”

Andy & Renee keep a list of songs in their ever-expanding repertoire and invite folks who watch their weekly livestream — a virtual show that began during the pandemic and last month reached show #250 — to make requests from that list. Given their close association with Dylan, those who look at that document might be surprised at the first page.

“We have a song list of over 500 songs and the entire two column first page are all Andy Hill originals,” Safier said. “And I have a little list [5 songs] on the second page. He’s an amazing songwriter. We’ve recorded 17 albums, and 12 of those mostly featuring original songs. And Hard Rain has been the band on many of those records”

That first page has 85 Andy Hill compositions. Earlier this year, Hill celebrated his birthday with a gig, and Safier surprised him by having an Andyfest of a sort — other musicians came on stage and performed Andy’s own songs for him.

“It was really moving for me. One duo did a song called ‘Waiting on a Train’, a trio of three women did a song of mine called ‘Three Women’ and another guy did a song called ‘Still Very Much on My Mind’…”

“A beautiful song,” Safier interjects.

“And another guy did ‘Away’,” Hill said. “I was a little nervous, because what if there was a shitty line — how’s that going to feel to hear that sung at me?’ But it was a big surprise. And it felt really good.”

The 35th Annual Dylanfest rolls into the Torrance Cultural Center May 11 at a moment when Bob Dylan is once again at the center of American culture, due to the movie “A Complete Unknown” starring Timothée Chalamet. For Hill, even after decades studying Dylan, the movie was a revelation.

“One of the things the movie really brought into perspective for me was that there was a period of time between the Big Bang and 1962 where there was no such thing as ‘Blowing in the Wind’ or ‘Hard Rain’ or ‘Like a Rolling Stone,’” he said. “My entire musical consciousness has been informed by those things, which have always been in place, and all of the people who I listen to and love were influenced by that.”

Safier said the movie created a wave of newly hatched Dylanologists.

“One friend who is coming from New York said he felt like he’d read the Cliff Notes on Dylan by watching the movie, and now he wants to read the whole book,” she said.

Among the musicians appearing at this year’s Dylanfest are the Nextdoors from Pasadena and the Ashe Brothers from Long Beach. Andy & Renee and an expanded version of Hard Rain are going to take on that song itself, “A Hard Rain is Gonna Fall,” while Renee will lead an eight-member all-female band for “You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere.”

“Usually it’s me up there with a bunch of dudes,” she said. “Not that I mind that. Not complaining.”

One of the fest’s newer traditions is the “Acoustic Army” segment, which started six years ago. People are asked to bring acoustic instruments and sit in front of the stage, and all the musicians from other acts likewise join in for a raucous circus of a shared song. This year, the army will play “Tweeter and the Monkey Man.” Hill creates a little video tutorial that circulates beforehand and even has hopes of doing a rehearsal.

“I don’t know, we might have bitten off more than we can chew,” he said.

In the community that Andy & Renee have built and tended to all these years, Dylanfest is something akin to a special holiday, and a reunion. People come from all over the country. This year it competes with Mother’s Day, but the word on the street is that those special brunches are cheaper and less crowded the day before.

“Plus the event is eight hours, so you can go to brunch and come back,” Safier said. “….We have people who say Dylanfest is their favorite day of the year. And that’s another reason we still do it.”

Hard Rain includes Kirk Makin on guitar, Dave Batti on bass, and John Hoke on drums. For more information or tickets, see AndyandRenee.com. Dylanfest takes place May 11 from noon to 8 p.m. Also, Andy & Renee are being honored by the Grand Vision Foundation at the 16th Annual Gathering for the Grand Gala on April 12 at the Warner Grand Theater’s Grand Annex Music Hall.

Server

Chris Tuck from the Shellback

by Mark McDermott

The Shellback Tavern is the bar that time forgot. It began as Bach’s Cafe and Bakery when the great great granddaughter of classical composer Johann Sebastian Bach came to town in 1922, then after WWII it became the Knothole, then for a long time it was a bar and restaurant called The Surf, before becoming the Shellback in 1973. As Manhattan Beach transformed from scruffy beach town to an upscale real estate destination, the Shellback persisted in its scruff.

As an actor, Chris Tuck possesses an instinct for those places akin to stages, populated by new sets of characters when the curtain rises again, but always alive with the strange ghosts of the bygone. He was living in Venice at the time, in between gigs, and saw an ad on Craigslist for a job at the Shellback. He showed up the next day.

“Joey D was the first guy I talked to, and he told me to come back, then I talked to Rico, and he just gave me Bob Beverly’s card and said, ‘Just call Bob,’” Tuck recalled. “That’s going to be your best bet.”

Bob Beverly is as much the leader of a rebellion as he is a tavern owner. Tuck called him the next day, Beverly recognized something Shellback in the kid, and hired him. That was two years ago in March. Safe to say, Tuck has been a hit, working both as a bartender and a server. It has been like a beloved long-running sitcom adding a new character who steals every scene he’s in.

“It was an immediate good fit,” Tuck said. “It’s a cool, cool place. You feel like you are a part of something there, right?”

Tuck has the “happy just to be here” demeanor of the small town Ohio guy that he is, but also possesses a certain star quality. He’s one of those people who walks around with a smile on his face and tends to make others smile along. He looks like you’ve seen him on TV or in a movie before, even if you haven’t, and it turns out this combination of qualities is superb for the fine art of serving Shellback customers.

“Everybody that I take care of at the Shellback, I try to give them the best possible experience I can. I believe in good service,” Tuck said. “If I’m doing a job, I’m going to do it 110%, and I really want these people to have a great time.”

Beverly was effusive in his praise of Tuck, but typical of the time warp that the Shellback is in, estimated he’d been working there “probably four or five years.” Given the intensity of every shift, Beverly was probably on to something.

“He’s studying to be an actor, and he gets parts here and there and is in acting classes,” Beverly said. “Always a big smile on his face, very well liked. We are proud to have him.”

Tuck worked as an actor in New York before coming to LA, and specifically chose the service profession because it compliments acting, both in terms of flexibility and the broad swath of personal interaction it offers. But even after working at several other restaurants and bars, nothing prepared him for the feast of human experience that the Shellback is.

“The experience I’ve had here is unlike anything else,” he said. “It all serves acting. These life experiences, that’s part of your education as an actor, too. You’re just collecting all of it for the toolbox.”

Tuck said he feels like its a privilege to get to meet the diverse set of characters he meets every day at the Shellback, which includes an unusual mix of diehard locals and international travelers.

“I look forward to seeing certain people every Friday and Saturday. They’re the heartbeat of the Shellback, that is for sure,” he said. “And then we have an international community of people who are coming to the Shellback now. We always joke that it’s kind of like an airport waiting room sometimes — at least two or three times a day, it’s big suitcases on the floor. I meet people from two or three different countries every time I work that are visiting and have heard about the place, or have seen the hats. I mean, the hats are the big thing now…So I want them to have that Shellback experience.”

Food-wise, that experience includes the famous chicken tenders, the Shellback’s top selling food item. But the burgers are likewise beloved and Tuck himself is in love with the fish tacos. “Those are the best fish tacos I have ever had,” he said.

The larger experience is one that is hard to put into words, but you know it when you walk in the door, and Tuck is there to guide you through it.

“It’s the epicenter of it all,” he said. “It’s the melting pot of a time gone by. There are not a lot of bars left that are like it. It is absolutely an experience. Like I say, human interaction is alive and well at the Shellback. You go to all these other places, out in LA, people don’t talk to you. But what I picked up right away at the Shellback was when you walk in there, it doesn’t matter who you are, people are going to talk to you. And you’re going to end up meeting a bunch of people that you never thought you’d meet, and somebody’s probably going to buy you a Fanta shot, Rico’s probably going to make it and that is the Shellback experience. You’re probably going to leave with a hat that you didn’t think you needed, but you did need.” ER