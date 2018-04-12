Gen Korean BBQ House: Best of the Beach 2018 Ethnic BBQ, Korean

Gen is Korean for “The Beginning,” and it’s an appropriate name for reasons that the founders may not have considered. It is a good place for newcomers to tabletop grilling or to Korean food because they offer a mild version of that cuisine served by fluent and helpful servers. It’s also the beginning of a culinary dialog that extends the style to other cultures. You can sample meats marinated in Hawaiian teriyaki sauce, Cajun spiced, or just plain enjoy natural flavors. Every culture has their variant on grilled meat, and here is where inquisitive diners can sample global grilling to their hearts’ content.

Gen Korean BBQ House

Crossroads Shopping Center

24301 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

(424) 328-0388

genkoreanbbq.com

Runner-up: Silvio’s Brazilian BBQ

20 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-6855

Silviosbbq.com

Runner-up Korean: The Standing Room Restaurant

1320 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach

(310) 318-1272

thestandingroomrestaurant.com