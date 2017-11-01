Fundraiser aids beloved crossing guard

by Ryan McDonald

If his demeanor is any guide, Oneil Francis enjoys his job more than most. Lately, though, the beloved Hermosa Beach crossing guard’s perpetual smile has been challenged by a much longer commute.

Francis has been without a car since summer when a careless driver backed into his vehicle. As a result, Francis must start the two-bus journey from his Hawthorne home as early as 5:30 a.m. to make it to 8th Street and Pacific Coast Highway on time. But thanks to a fundraiser pioneered by a local parent, Francis will soon be behind the wheel again and can afford to press the snooze button every now and then.

Resident Keith Hemstreet launched a “YouCaring” online fundraiser for Francis last week after learning of the crossing guard’s plight. He originally set a goal of $1,500; as of Monday evening, 245 donors had contributed $8,535. Hemstreet, who has two kids in local schools, said he was inspired to launch the fundraiser because of how kind Francis had always been to all children.

“He’s super friendly: the sort of guy who just says, ‘Hi,’ to everyone. He’s the type of person who is so kind, they go out of their way to try and find something nice to say,” Hemstreet said.

Francis had previously been recognized for having the “Best Wave” in the South Bay in Easy Reader’s annual readers’ poll. Comments on the fundraising website showed how his cheery presence has made an impact on the hundreds of kids and parents he has helped cross the street.

Francis, who by all accounts is upbeat, to begin with, was overjoyed when he heard about the fundraiser. He said the accident over the summer happened out of nowhere, and that while he was carrying liability insurance, he did not have full coverage, and could not afford to get the car fixed. On Monday, he spoke with an auto mechanic located around the corner from his house and said the funds raised will be more than enough to fix the car. He feels lucky to be able to continue working in Hermosa.

“I love my job, and the people I work with. There’s so much love in that neighborhood,” Francis said.