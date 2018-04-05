Beach Cities Sports: Baseball, paddleboarding, volleyball and more

Paddleboarding: Registration opened this week for the Catalina Classic and Rock 2 Rock paddleboard races that depart from Two Harbors on Catalina Island. Entry deadline for both is May 31.

The Rock 2 Rock race is open to solo and relay, prone and stand-up paddlers and will be held Sunday, June 24 finishing at Cabrillo State Beach in San Pedro. Rock 2 Rock is a qualifying race for both the Catalina Classic and the Molokai 2 Oahu paddleboard races. For more information visit Rock2RockRace.com.

The Catalina Classic takes place Sunday, Aug. 23 ending 32 miles later at the Manhattan Beach Pier. Only solo, prone paddlers are allowed to compete and paddlers who finished last year’s Classic under nine hours receive priority in the 100-person field. Others must compete in one of four qualifying races including a new, approximately 16-mile race from the Hermosa Beach Pier to the Palos Verdes Swim Club to the R10 buoy and back to the pier on Saturday, June 9.

The two other qualifiers are the Jay Race in Santa Cruz on Saturday, June 16 and the Waterman’s race at Swamis in San Diego on Saturday, June 30. For more about the Catalina Classic visit CatalinaClassicPaddleBoardRace.org. Registration is available for both races at RaceHubHq.com.

Volleyball: National High School Coach of the Year Tommy Chaffins is holding a new series of boys and girls volleyball clinics for players in 3rd thru 8th grade. Clinics are held at Redondo Union High School on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30-8:15 p.m. For more information, please visit tommychaffinsvballclinics.com.

Baseball: Beach City Baseball & Softball Academy will offer four weeks of camps during July and August. Open to boys and girls ages 5-12, the baseball and softball camps will focus on drills that will improve fundamentals of: hitting, outfield, infield, base running, sliding, and more. The West Torrance Camp (5417 Halison St., Torrance) runs from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. July 9 – 13 and July 30 – Aug. 3. The El Segundo Camp (430 E. Grand Ave., El Segundo) will be held July 16 – 20 and Aug. 13 – 17. To register, visit tms.ezfacility.com/OnlineRegistrations.

Running: Registration is available for the Sixth Annual 5K Fun Run for the Oceans, held by the Manhattan Beach Roundhouse Aquarium Teaching Center. This year’s Fun Run will be Saturday, May 5 starting at 9:30 a.m. on the north side of the Manhattan Beach Pier. Registration is available at roundhouseaquarium.org/funrun. Entry fee is $35, $40 on race day.

Basketball: Dave Miller, Emmy Award winning NBA analyst, will be hosting his 21st annual MVPCamp.com summer basketball camps at Aviation Sports Complex in Redondo Beach. Session I will be held July 9-13 (coed), Session II July 16-20 (girls only) and Session III July 30-Aug. 3 (coed). Camps will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and open to boys and girls ages 5 to 14. Brochures available by calling 424-200-0697 or print an application form on our website mvpcamp.com.

Flag Football: The American Flag Football League (AFFL) has opened registration for the inaugural 2018 US Open of Football, a single-elimination 7-on-7 tournament. The $1,000,000 Final in July pits the champion of the Pros’ Bracket and America’s Bracket. Fee is $99 per team (plus $99 per player, minimum $792 per team). Action begins with a regional qualifier in Irvine April 7-8. For more information visit americanflag.football.

Physical Fitness: GI Joe Charles will be holding his Beach Boot Camp from April 30 – June 22. Classes will be held at 6 and 8 a.m. and 5 & 6 p.m. Contact mbbootcamp.com for more information.

Beach Olympics: In Saturday, May 19, teams of four players will compete against each other in flag football, aces volleyball, dodgeball, and corn hole, with beer pong playoffs at Sharkeez. To register, visit prankmonkeysports.com.