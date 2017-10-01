French bulldogs set stand-up paddleboard record in Redondo King Harbor

Video by Onnie Hull (OnnieHullPhotography.com)

Six French Bulldogs and 25 fellow South Bay dogs have set a world record for the most dogs on a stand-up paddleboard. The record breaking event took place Saturday in King Harbor. The six bulldogs belong to Miguel Escobar, who regularly takes them stand-up paddling in King Harbor and skateboarding down the Hermosa Beach Strand. Escobar began preparing for the world record challenge six weeks ago by recruiting other dogs he saw stand-up paddling in King Harbor with their owners. The dogs rode a 17-foot long, 7-foot wide SupSquatch stand-up from Tarsan Stand-Up Paddleboards. Funds raised will benefit Frenchies Feed the Homeless. For more information visit TheFrenchBrigade.com. Photo by Onnie Hull.