Five new upscale restaurants hope to follow recent beach successes

by Tony Cordi

Baran’s 2239, Tower 12, Rabano’s, and a re-energized “modern old school” Bottle Inn are the latest examples of new beach city restaurants experiencing tremendous success. More are coming.

Radici, Decadence, Serve Kitchen, Sister’s Barn, and Gabi are all in various stages of development and will contribute unique offerings to our evolving dining scene. The owners of each of these restaurants are making substantial investments in design and all have committed to hiring top chefs to turbocharge their menus.

Laura Francisco, with the help of her family and award-winning designers, is nearing completion of Radici in the former Cali Cantina space on Hermosa Avenue. They “are taking their time to make it the way they want it,” including a menu that will have “food that comes from the heart” without any “compromises on ingredients.” The menu will have a number of dishes that have origins in her mother’s hometown of Pacentro in the region of Abruzzo, Italy. They are selecting boutique wines and creating craft drinks to complement the food. They are targeting a December opening.

A few blocks away, Skylar Tourigny is close to starting her build-out for Decadence at the former Establishment location. She will “open up the space with an inviting patio.” She wants to create a “fun place to go out” and is working with a top design firm for an “industrial sexy” vibe. She is also bringing in a “well-known chef in LA” to help her realize her vision of “fresh, rustic California food with Asian influences.” She hopes to open in early 2018.

Jon Mesko, the owner of five Rock & Brews locations, is opening Serve Kitchen at the former Tammie’s Corner House Café location on at Second Street and Hermosa Ave. He has teamed up with a design partner to create a space that “feels like home.” It will be “comfortable and welcoming” and feature patios and a firepit. They visited several favorite restaurants for design ideas. Mesko said he is bringing in “the best chef he has ever met” to create a menu with “fresh sharable fusion foods” and “old school comfort classic dishes.”

Sister’s Barn owner, Barbara Reger, is nearing completion on her remodel of the former Snow Zone along with an adjacent space on PCH in South Redondo for her “crafted barbeque eatery and market.” She will have “chef-inspired seasonal menus” and their market will offer food and retail products that complement the restaurant. They plan to open early next year.

In the Riviera Village, Sara Gabriele is creating Gabi in the former Zazou space, which was opened by her father Guy over 20 years ago. They are working with a consulting chef to come up with a menu that will feature “Spanish fare with flavors of our family in the South of France with a South Bay twist.” They also have an “amazing design and build team.” Gabriele is a sommelier and her husband Adam Aro is an authority on beer. They are bringing in Vincenzo Marianella for signature cocktails. They hope to open in December.

Tony Cordi is a commercial real estate consultant with The Innate Group. He can be reached at Tony@the InnateGroup.com.