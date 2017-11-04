Families and fun fashion turn heads at Trick or Treat

by David Mendez

Hundreds of people filled Catalina Avenue for Riviera Village’s 2017 Halloween Trick or Treat. The sidewalks were lined with families trick or treating at local retailers, while the costumed and onlookers alike took in the sights from the middle Catalina Avenue, which was closed to vehicle traffic.

The Richard family once again turned out for the stroll in a huge group costume, this year filling out the roles of the Scooby Doo gang, including the Mystery Machine and a box of Scooby Snacks.

“We love the group costumes,” said Marci Richard, who noted the family had tackled Willy Wonka and Flintstones costumes in recent years. “Even though I think some of us are growing out of it,” Richard said, nodding toward her oldest child.

Ken Thompson, of Redondo Beach, turned heads all along the block in his Colonel Sanders costume, which he said was cobbled together from his own closet and local thrift stores. Kids did a double-take when he joked that the candy in his bucket “tastes just like chicken,” though the parents had a good laugh.

One of the favorites for many was a costume inspired by La Calavera Catrina, a familiar image during Dia de los Muertos celebrations. Azareel Arzate and her mother, Norma Gonzales, spent hours each day over three weeks crafting the dress, covered in ornate sugar skulls.

Their hard work wasn’t ignored; while posing for pictures, one woman appeared to come up to them, insisting that they take down her name and phone number for potential work in the future.

“We always go big on the dress,” Arzate said.

