Beach Cities Sports: Basketball, running, volleyball and more

Beach Volleyball: Elite Beach Volleyball is hosting Fall Ball Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Oct. 26 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Marine Avenue in Manhattan Beach. Cost is $65 per clinic with discounts on five or more. Club season tryouts for girls in grades 6-8 (youth) and 9-12 (high school) will be held at Marine Avenue courts Sunday Sept. 17 from 9-11 a.m. Cost is $40. Visit elitebeachvolleyball.com for more information.

Fundraising: The third annual “Row for a Reason” will be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16 at Body One Fitness, 201 Herondo St. in Redondo Beach. The event begins at 5 p.m. Friday raising funds for Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. Each $50 donation ensures a half hour time slot. To register visit rowforareason.org. For more information email info@rowforareason.org or call 310-379-5425.

Running: The 40th running of the Manhattan Beach 10K will take place Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 a.m. Approximately 4,000 runners will take to the city streets on the moderate to slightly difficult course that finishes just south of the Manhattan Beach Pier. Entry fees are $35 (adults) and $30 (youth under 15). Add $5 after Sept. 25. Online registration at mb10k.com closes Oct. 1 at midnight. Walk-in registration is available at Village Runner, 1840 Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach. through Oct. 6. No race day registration. The completely volunteer-run event profits local schools, fitness-related recreation projects and college scholarships. For more information visit mb10k.com or cal 310-374-2397.

Basketball: Celebrating its 37th season, the Hermosa Beach Youth Basketball League is holding sign-ups and tryouts for its winter season. Open to boys and girls in Kindergarten through 8th grade, tryouts will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14-15 at the Hermosa Beach Community Center Gym, 710 Pier Ave. with make-up days the following weekend. Fees are $180 for first player in family, $165 for second and $150 for third (add $10 per player after Oct. 5). Online registration available at hbyb.net. For more information, including tryouts times, visit website or call 310-372-BALL.