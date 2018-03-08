Advertisement
 Kevin Cody  

Best of the Beach 2018

Best Skateboarders — Hermosa Beach skateboarder Chris Russell and Manhattan Beach skateboarder Mason Silva at the new Manhattan Beach Skate Park. Photo by Brad Jacobson (CivicCouch.com) 

Best of the Beach 2018

is a vote of thanks

Best of awards are really gratitude ceremonies. They are an expression of appreciation for those whose extra effort makes life a little bit richer than it would be otherwise. Just how much richer is evident in the stories and photos of local retailers and service professionals who  appear in the following pages.

Nearly 3,000 readers participated in the Best of the Beach 2017 balloting, a number that exceeds the ballots cast in the last Hermosa Beach election (2,174). It’s notable that almost all of the honorees are small businesses whose owners have chosen to “dig deep, not wide.”

— Kevin Cody, Publisher

Best of the Beach 2018

Retail

Kids

Sports

Health

Travel

Personal Services

Transportation

Home Services

