Easy Reader photo exhibit at Hermosa Historical Museum

The Hermosa Beach Historical Society is hosting an exhibit of Easy Reader photos now through April at the Historical Society Museum. “Easy Reader’s Hermosa Beach: 2000 through 2017” features photos by Easy Reader staff and contributing photographers, including Ray Vidal, Brad Jacobson, Bo Bridges, Mike Balzer and Brent Broza. The photos include shots of beach volleyball Olympians Eric Fonoimoana and Kerry Walsh, and Black Flag artist Raymond Pettibon, as well as photos from the 2015 Measure O oil initiative, breaking news and Hermosa’s signature events.

The opening reception is this Friday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. La Playita is providing food accompanied by King Harbor Brewery. The museum is located at 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, in the Community Center.