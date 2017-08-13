Easy Reader 2017 Anniversary Photo Contest

The Manhattan Chamber breathed new life into the concept three years ago by emphasizing craft beers rather than wine. It helped that the South Bay is home to a dozen of the country’s best craft beer breweries. …
Nearly half of the 184 competitors in the International Surf Festival Velzy Stevens Paddleboard Championships raced with family members, sometimes on the same board. Paddlers competed on boards that ranged from soft tops to unlimited carbon fiber paddleboards.…
A youth sailing competition was held a week ago Wednesday, under the umbrella of the International Surf Festival for the first time in the history of the 57-year-old festival's history. Over two dozen young sailors competed in single person Optimists dinghies and two-person FJs.…
Though still recovering from the Molokai Channel Paddleboard Championships two weeks ago, Matt Poole (third at Molokai) and Katie Hazelrigg (first in mixed relay at Molokai) smoked the competition at the 20th Annual Riviera Mexican R10 paddleboard race. The race was part of last weekend's International Surf Festival.…
Titans of Mavericks 2016 champion Nic Lamb, now living in Manhattan Beach, destroyed the small surf and the competition at the ISF Surfing Championships at the Manhattan Beach pier on Saturday, August 5.…
Grand Prize: Malaga Cove Kelp, October 26, 2016 by Joel Gitelson. Olympus TG-4
Manhattan Beach Pier by Don Adkins Adkins wanted to do something different with the Manhattan Beach pier, which has been a magnet for photographers for decades. He photographed the pier in color, converted it to black and white, made a 14” by 30” inch print, cut the print into section, the reassembled the image with spacers between the sections. The print is part of the Artists Groups exhibit at the PV Art Center, through August 19.
Super Moon over El Porto, Monday November 14, 2016. Canon EOS Rebel T6
Tall Ladder by Mike McKinney April 29, 2017 during the Torrance Airport "Wings of Freedom" tour of WWII airplanes. Nikon D-600 with infrared conversion.
Emerging Taken on 3/10/17 just off King Harbor in Redondo Beach Nikon D-5 with 200-400mm lens
Surf’s up, Hermosa and Manhattan by John Post November 2016. Nikon P510
Dahlia by Mike Barbee July 23, 2017, South Coast Botanic Garden. Nikon D7200
Hummingbird Moth by Mike Barbee South Coast Botanic Garden, April 16, 2017. Nikon D7200
Lifeguard tower by Jaime Brown Torrance Beach. Nikon d70, 1/60, f8
Reflections by Homer Hernandez November 9, 2016, from the Manhattan Beach Pier. Nikon D810 camera with a 300mm lens and a 1.4 teleconverter at 1/1600, f9, ISO 800
Sunlit succulents by Kathy Fujimoto Sunlight hitting the center of these Aeoniums at the South Coast Botanic Garden,sow with a low aperture to capture the soft trails of light. Canon 5D Mark III
