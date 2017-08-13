Easy Reader 2017 Anniversary Photo Contest

Manhattan Beach Pier by Don Adkins Adkins wanted to do something different with the Manhattan Beach pier, which has been a magnet for photographers for decades. He photographed the pier in color, converted it to black and white, made a 14” by 30” inch print, cut the print into section, the reassembled the image with spacers between the sections. The print is part of the Artists Groups exhibit at the PV Art Center, through August 19.